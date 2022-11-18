Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
nwahomepage.com
Analysis with scouting reports on Arkansas’ two class of 2023 5-star basketball signees
LITTLE ROCK — With Arkansas’ commitment/signing announcement from 2023 5-star prospect Baye Fall on Tuesday to add to the Razorbacks’ signing of 2023 5-star prospect Layden Blocker on Saturday, it points the program into the direction of perhaps piecing together its third national top 5 recruiting class in the last four recruiting cycles.
nwahomepage.com
Musselman after Hoop Hogs sign two 2023 5-star prospects: “We’re not recruiting anybody else from that class, for sure.”
LITTLE ROCK — After a year-long heavy pursuit of class of 2023 high school prospects that culminated in two letter-of-intent signatures in a recent three-day span, the Arkansas Razorbacks have wrapped up the high school portion of their 2023 signing class endeavors as the next focus will be on the transfer portal and younger high school recruits.
5newsonline.com
Razorbacks cruise to 93-49 win over Little Rock
The Razorbacks raced past Little Rock 93-49 on Sunday, with the road win improving Arkansas' record to 5-0 to start the season. It marks the first time since 2019 that the Hogs have won their first five games to start the season. The Razorbacks are now 3-0 against in-state opponents this season, with the other wins coming against Pine-Bluff and Central Arkansas.
southeasthoops.com
Arkansas vs. Louisville Prediction: Unbeaten Razorbacks Head To Maui
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arkansas vs. Louisville prediction for the November 21 matchup in the Maui Invitational. The winner will square off against either Texas Tech or Creighton in the winner’s bracket semifinals, with Ohio State, San Diego State, Cincinnati, and Arizona in the bottom half of the bracket.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
5newsonline.com
Podojil's record setting goal lifts Hogs to Sweet 16
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas soccer team is off to its second straight Sweet 16 after knocking off Ohio State, 5-2. The game winning goal came off the foot of Anna Podojil, who now stands alone with the most goals in the history of the program. The Buckeyes scored...
Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss
Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rocket Sanders' long TD run helps Arkansas extend its big lead against Ole Miss
Arkansas has been absolutely dominant Saturday night against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks have controlled the game on both sides of the ball and lead 42-6 early in he 3rd quarter. The star for the Arkansas offense in the game has been Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. The sophomore running back...
mdmh-conway.com
Razorback football players reinstated, will play in Ole Miss game
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Razorback football players who had been suspended following an arrest for disorderly behavior are now eligible to play against Ole Miss on Saturday. The arrest of Razorback football players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown on November 6 at 2:00 a.m. was captured on body...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force defeats Navy and Akron
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force rifle team, ranked ninth in the nation, defeated both seventh-ranked Navy and 10th-ranked Akron in a tri-meet, Saturday, Nov. 19, in Akron, Ohio. Air Force's team score of 4702 won the meet as Akron shot 4688 and Navy shot 4683.
5newsonline.com
High school football final scores & highlights | Playoff Week 2
ARKANSAS, USA — The second week of playoffs during Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Nov. 18. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
WHIZ
Girl’s Basketball Opening Night Scores
Girls high school basketball in our area tipped off tonight and we had three games on the schedule. Let’s look at the score from the first game of the early window between West Muskingum and Dover. WEST MUSKINGUM 44 Dover 23. The Tornadoes got into the win column and...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
OHSAA regional final football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional final scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
neosportsinsiders.com
Massillon Washington Dominates Uniontown Lake to Take D2 R7 Title
PARMA, OH – Friday night featured a strong Division 2 Region 7 Final from Byers Field in Parma. #1 Massillon Washington and #2 Uniontown Lake traveled a long way for their matchup in the regional final. The two teams had never faced each other in any game before Friday. The game time weather was a cold 27 degrees with 20 MPH winds. The key to the game for either team was to control the running game and the line of scrimmage early.
KHBS
Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
Allegiant announces new destination from Akron
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines announced Wednesday a new route out of Akron-Canton Airport.
thv11.com
Bodycam footage of Anthony Brown, Myles Slusher arrests
In bodycam footage, a Fayetteville officer forcibly moves Anthony Brown who reacts by pushing the officer away. Brown and Myles Slusher were arrested on Nov. 6.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
