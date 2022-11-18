ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Musselman after Hoop Hogs sign two 2023 5-star prospects: “We’re not recruiting anybody else from that class, for sure.”

LITTLE ROCK — After a year-long heavy pursuit of class of 2023 high school prospects that culminated in two letter-of-intent signatures in a recent three-day span, the Arkansas Razorbacks have wrapped up the high school portion of their 2023 signing class endeavors as the next focus will be on the transfer portal and younger high school recruits.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Razorbacks cruise to 93-49 win over Little Rock

The Razorbacks raced past Little Rock 93-49 on Sunday, with the road win improving Arkansas' record to 5-0 to start the season. It marks the first time since 2019 that the Hogs have won their first five games to start the season. The Razorbacks are now 3-0 against in-state opponents this season, with the other wins coming against Pine-Bluff and Central Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southeasthoops.com

Arkansas vs. Louisville Prediction: Unbeaten Razorbacks Head To Maui

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arkansas vs. Louisville prediction for the November 21 matchup in the Maui Invitational. The winner will square off against either Texas Tech or Creighton in the winner’s bracket semifinals, with Ohio State, San Diego State, Cincinnati, and Arizona in the bottom half of the bracket.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Podojil's record setting goal lifts Hogs to Sweet 16

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas soccer team is off to its second straight Sweet 16 after knocking off Ohio State, 5-2. The game winning goal came off the foot of Anna Podojil, who now stands alone with the most goals in the history of the program. The Buckeyes scored...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Lane Kiffin answers questions after Arkansas loss

Ole Miss was whipped by Arkansas on Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks led 35-6 at halftime and 42-6 early in the third quarters, extenguishing any hopes of an Ole Miss comeback. The Rebels dropped to 8-3 overall and to 4-3 inside the SEC. Arkansas improved to 6-5 and to 3-4 in the league.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Razorback football players reinstated, will play in Ole Miss game

Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Razorback football players who had been suspended following an arrest for disorderly behavior are now eligible to play against Ole Miss on Saturday. The arrest of Razorback football players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown on November 6 at 2:00 a.m. was captured on body...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force defeats Navy and Akron

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force rifle team, ranked ninth in the nation, defeated both seventh-ranked Navy and 10th-ranked Akron in a tri-meet, Saturday, Nov. 19, in Akron, Ohio. Air Force's team score of 4702 won the meet as Akron shot 4688 and Navy shot 4683.
AKRON, OH
WHIZ

Girl’s Basketball Opening Night Scores

Girls high school basketball in our area tipped off tonight and we had three games on the schedule. Let’s look at the score from the first game of the early window between West Muskingum and Dover. WEST MUSKINGUM 44 Dover 23. The Tornadoes got into the win column and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
neosportsinsiders.com

Massillon Washington Dominates Uniontown Lake to Take D2 R7 Title

PARMA, OH – Friday night featured a strong Division 2 Region 7 Final from Byers Field in Parma. #1 Massillon Washington and #2 Uniontown Lake traveled a long way for their matchup in the regional final. The two teams had never faced each other in any game before Friday. The game time weather was a cold 27 degrees with 20 MPH winds. The key to the game for either team was to control the running game and the line of scrimmage early.
PARMA, OH
KHBS

Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy