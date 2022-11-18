PARMA, OH – Friday night featured a strong Division 2 Region 7 Final from Byers Field in Parma. #1 Massillon Washington and #2 Uniontown Lake traveled a long way for their matchup in the regional final. The two teams had never faced each other in any game before Friday. The game time weather was a cold 27 degrees with 20 MPH winds. The key to the game for either team was to control the running game and the line of scrimmage early.

