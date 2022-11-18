ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Kentucky steamrolls North Florida in midweek matchup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky is getting in on the Thanksgiving festivities early with a feast of points in a 96-56 win over North Florida. Antonio Reeves, in his first career start, and Jacob Toppin led all scorers with 20 points each. After hitting just 25 percent of its...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Walt Wells named ASUN Coach of the Year

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The ASUN announced EKU head football coach Walt Wells as the ASUN Coach of the Year and quarterback Parker McKinney as the Co-Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday. The conference awards and all-conference team were voted on by the league’s head coaches. In addition to McKinney, tight end Dakota Allen, offensive lineman Payton Collins, linebacker Matthew Jackson, and defensive lineman TK McLendon Jr. earned all-conference honors.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Kenny Chesney returns to Kentucky for 2023 tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in 2023. Chesney, along with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, will be heading to Rupp Arena on April 25, 2023. This will be more than ten years...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

Documents show the now-sentenced stars of a reality TV show were once in talks to move to Kentucky. WATCH | Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies. While Brown served as governor from 1979 to 1983, his business ventures, sports ownerships and marriage to former Miss America Phyllis George are what he might be remembered for most.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer fields has begun. Monday, the Lexington Mayor’s office confirmed that construction near the Athens Boonesboro exit of I-75 is for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational Soccer fields. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado nightclub shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - News of the deadly shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs is hitting communities across the county, including right here in Lexington. We spoke to a community activist who says they’re of course sad and deeply hurt, but say they refuse to live in fear.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault on campus. A viral video shows former student Sophia Rosing attacking a Black student worker and repeatedly shouting a racial slur. Rosing is facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct. She is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical Thanksgiving temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our run-up toward the holiday is looking pretty nice. Temperatures will continue to climb as we get closer to Thanksgiving. You should expect daytime highs to run in the 50s and even a pretty good chance of 60 degrees. Typically, you will see highs around the low to mid-50s. Those numbers will align, quite nicely, with the forecast for the rest of the week. Thanksgiving is one of those holidays that can go either way on the thermometer.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching Thanksgiving Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -We have a more normal temperate pattern settling into the region today and that carries us into the state of Thanksgiving Weekend. From there, it’s all eyes on a big storm system for the holiday weekend. One that is still a work in progress. Normal temps...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

AppHarvest concerned about cash flow

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest says it is concerned about cash flow. The Rowan County company made that announcement to investors this month. The company also recently removed two top executives. In its report, AppHarvest revised its projected net sales for 2022 by about $10 to $20 million less...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

UK president addresses the university weeks after viral assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to the viral assault on campus earlier this month. President Capilouto says, in a nearly seven-minute video, that certain moments don’t slip his memory, as he recounts an incident just a few years ago when he witnessed racial slurs being shouted at students.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Free Thanksgiving meals available throughout Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you want a Thanksgiving meal, there are plenty of places around Lexington to find one, free of charge. From 5 to 7 Wednesday evening, the Lexington Rescue Mission hosting a dinner at Broadway Christian Church. “We wanted to make sure we are here for tonight,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington couple asking for help to feed people in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 16 years, a husband and wife team have fed the hungry, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., in downtown Lexington. Now, they are needed the community’s help to keep it going. Richard and Charlotte Thompson are with Open Door House Ministry. You...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

EKU resident assistant accused of rape

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University student and resident assistant is facing serious charges. The Richmond Register reports that 21-year-old Thomas Haroules has been charged with rape. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman multiple times between October 2021 and February 2022. The Register reports that the...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Recycle your cooking oil at Lexington’s Gobble Grease Toss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can go green this Black Friday by recycling your used cooking oil at the Gobble Grease Toss. If you fried your turkey on Thanksgiving, you can turn in your used cooking oil to be recycled for free on Friday, Nov. 25, at Redwood Cooperative School, 166 Crestwood Dr., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LEXINGTON, KY

