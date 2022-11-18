Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Kentucky steamrolls North Florida in midweek matchup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky is getting in on the Thanksgiving festivities early with a feast of points in a 96-56 win over North Florida. Antonio Reeves, in his first career start, and Jacob Toppin led all scorers with 20 points each. After hitting just 25 percent of its...
WKYT 27
Walt Wells named ASUN Coach of the Year
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The ASUN announced EKU head football coach Walt Wells as the ASUN Coach of the Year and quarterback Parker McKinney as the Co-Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday. The conference awards and all-conference team were voted on by the league’s head coaches. In addition to McKinney, tight end Dakota Allen, offensive lineman Payton Collins, linebacker Matthew Jackson, and defensive lineman TK McLendon Jr. earned all-conference honors.
WKYT 27
Kenny Chesney returns to Kentucky for 2023 tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in 2023. Chesney, along with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, will be heading to Rupp Arena on April 25, 2023. This will be more than ten years...
WKYT 27
Morehead State goes beyond the century mark in 114-49 win over Kentucky State
MOREHEAD, KY --The Morehead State men’s basketball team shot 52 percent from three-point range en route to a 114-49 victory against the Kentucky State Thorobreds at home on FamilyLeisure.com Court Tuesday. The Eagles (3-3) had six players score in double figures, led by Kalil Thomas, who had 21 points....
WKYT 27
WATCH | Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
Documents show the now-sentenced stars of a reality TV show were once in talks to move to Kentucky. WATCH | Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies. While Brown served as governor from 1979 to 1983, his business ventures, sports ownerships and marriage to former Miss America Phyllis George are what he might be remembered for most.
WKYT 27
Construction for Lexington Sporting Club soccer fields begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction for the Lexington Sporting Club’s soccer fields has begun. Monday, the Lexington Mayor’s office confirmed that construction near the Athens Boonesboro exit of I-75 is for the Lexington Sporting Club’s recreational Soccer fields. The fledgling club has faced several setbacks since its...
WKYT 27
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
WKYT 27
Kentuckians take to the roads and skies to be with loved ones on Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. Many Kentuckians are traveling to be with friends, family and loved ones. Higher prices aren’t stopping people from traveling for the holidays this year. AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will be traveling...
WKYT 27
Lexington LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado nightclub shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - News of the deadly shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs is hitting communities across the county, including right here in Lexington. We spoke to a community activist who says they’re of course sad and deeply hurt, but say they refuse to live in fear.
WKYT 27
Capilouto says UK taking steps to improve diversity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to a recent racist assault on campus. A viral video shows former student Sophia Rosing attacking a Black student worker and repeatedly shouting a racial slur. Rosing is facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct. She is...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Typical Thanksgiving temperatures
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our run-up toward the holiday is looking pretty nice. Temperatures will continue to climb as we get closer to Thanksgiving. You should expect daytime highs to run in the 50s and even a pretty good chance of 60 degrees. Typically, you will see highs around the low to mid-50s. Those numbers will align, quite nicely, with the forecast for the rest of the week. Thanksgiving is one of those holidays that can go either way on the thermometer.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching Thanksgiving Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -We have a more normal temperate pattern settling into the region today and that carries us into the state of Thanksgiving Weekend. From there, it’s all eyes on a big storm system for the holiday weekend. One that is still a work in progress. Normal temps...
WKYT 27
AppHarvest concerned about cash flow
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest says it is concerned about cash flow. The Rowan County company made that announcement to investors this month. The company also recently removed two top executives. In its report, AppHarvest revised its projected net sales for 2022 by about $10 to $20 million less...
WKYT 27
UK president addresses the university weeks after viral assault
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto is again responding to the viral assault on campus earlier this month. President Capilouto says, in a nearly seven-minute video, that certain moments don’t slip his memory, as he recounts an incident just a few years ago when he witnessed racial slurs being shouted at students.
WKYT 27
Good Question: How did turkey become the traditional Thanksgiving food?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of you are going to be eating turkey on Thanksgiving, but why that specific animal?. Good Question: How did turkey become the traditional food we eat at Thanksgiving?. A: We all were taught in school about the first feast in 1621, but food historian...
WKYT 27
Free Thanksgiving meals available throughout Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you want a Thanksgiving meal, there are plenty of places around Lexington to find one, free of charge. From 5 to 7 Wednesday evening, the Lexington Rescue Mission hosting a dinner at Broadway Christian Church. “We wanted to make sure we are here for tonight,...
WKYT 27
Lexington couple asking for help to feed people in need
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 16 years, a husband and wife team have fed the hungry, every Tuesday night at 6 p.m., in downtown Lexington. Now, they are needed the community’s help to keep it going. Richard and Charlotte Thompson are with Open Door House Ministry. You...
WKYT 27
EKU resident assistant accused of rape
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University student and resident assistant is facing serious charges. The Richmond Register reports that 21-year-old Thomas Haroules has been charged with rape. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman multiple times between October 2021 and February 2022. The Register reports that the...
WKYT 27
Recycle your cooking oil at Lexington’s Gobble Grease Toss
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can go green this Black Friday by recycling your used cooking oil at the Gobble Grease Toss. If you fried your turkey on Thanksgiving, you can turn in your used cooking oil to be recycled for free on Friday, Nov. 25, at Redwood Cooperative School, 166 Crestwood Dr., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WKYT 27
Life-threatening injuries reported after Lexington motorcycle crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Life-threatening injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on the outer loop of Man o’ War at Palumbo. Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the other vehicle involved was an SUV. A driver was transported to the...
