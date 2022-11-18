ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Omaha prospect getting love from B1G West

Nebraska football recruiting is ramping down the 2023 cycle, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t quite a bit of action when it comes to the 2024 cycle. Mickey Joseph has been plenty busy handing out new offers, but the Cornhuskers are also doing quite a bit of work trying to fend off competition for players’ they’ve already offered. Right at the top of the list is Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule could be official by Friday

The Nebraska football team could be within hours of getting their next head coach. Yes, this is something that has been said a number of different times over the last few weeks especially. However, there has been quite a bit of smoke over the last few weeks for one particular candidate.
New Jersey Devils: Analyzing All Three Disallowed Goals

Maybe this is just a therapy session for yours truly after watching THREE goals go back to Toronto for review, and despite the call on the ice being a good goal, it gets reversed, and the New Jersey Devils saw a goal get taken off the board. Every time the Devils had an either or call, it went the way of the Toronto Maple Leafs. That’s fine if these are legitimate calls, but these all had some very serious gray areas.
