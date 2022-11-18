Beloit's Turkey Bowl, begun in 1941, will live on

SOUTH BELOIT—The tradition of the Beloit Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving day will live on in 2022, just in a different location.

The 2022 game will move from the old Boys & Girls Club field to South Beloit City Park Nov. 24. It continues a local tradition begun in 1941 by Club Pop House owner George Stankewitz.

Jamie Ovist is coordinating the current event. There will be pregame festivities at The Town Club at 7 a.m. in Beloit. Participants will meet at City Park at 9 a.m. to select teams. Postgame festivities are at Turtle Tap.

“If anyone can has cones for end zone pylons and yard markers, that would be great,” Ovist said. “Oh and of course a football.”

Apparently retired as a player, Ovist said he’ll referee this year.