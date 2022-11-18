Read full article on original website
Socceroo Trent Sainsbury goes all-out to back Australia in Qatar - despite being dropped from the squad by his father-in-law Graham Arnold
Trent Sainsbury had every reason to ignore the World Cup in Qatar after he was overlooked for the Socceroos squad - but instead chose to showcase his support for Australia. The 30-year-old uploaded an image to Instagram, where he was in the Doha crowd when Graham Arnold's men took on the might of France.
Eurovision Song Contest voting to be opened up to non-participating countries
LONDON (Reuters) – Viewers from countries not participating in the Eurovision Song Contest will be able to cast a vote for their favourite act next year for the first time in the competition’s history, the organiser said on Tuesday. It said the new “Rest of the World” vote...
Britain and South Africa agree health partnership on second day of state visit
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain and South Africa on Wednesday announced a new health and science partnership to mark the second day of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state visit to London, the first such official guest hosted by Britain’s King Charles. Charles, 74, had rolled out traditional pomp and...
New “Avatar” film gets rare China release
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s blockbuster “Avatar”, will be released in mainland Chinese cinemas on Dec. 16, 20th Century Studios announced on Wednesday on its official Weibo account. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is one of the few foreign films to get...
