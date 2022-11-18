ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Not my Resident
5d ago

You are going to upset some furries and trans people when you are running on conservative christian values. Hershel Walker will not cower to the "woke society". Warnock is just another sheep following the herd.

13
Joseph Trocino
5d ago

Good for Walker standing up for values he believes in. The heck with this woke business trying to badly re-shape our country.

6
Teresa Furlong
5d ago

I am so tired of the Dems goung after Herschel like they have done to every other Republucan that is a threat to keeping them from having all the power. I researched and looked for any negative articles concerning Herschel Walker for the last 20 years before he became a candidate and I did not find any of these comments from his ex, his son, his girlfriends and abortion accusations, etc. They went at him in order to destroy him so Warnock had a better chance of staying in power. The Democrats are the party of hate and destruction when they have an agenda and Republicans stand in the way. I don't trust the Dems at all.

5
 

