hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands expected to come out for Salvation Army’s big Thanksgiving lunch
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army’s big Thanksgiving meal is back at the Blaisdell this year. The nonprofit is expecting about 2,000 guests for the big day at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. And this year will be the 50th anniversary of the lunchtime event. The Salvation Army said the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko Head Shooting Complex has elevated lead levels. Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health has taken the lead on a probe into worker safety. The state Department of Health is also looking into potential environmental...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philadelphia woman ‘ports’ to Hawaii, bypasses affordable housing voucher waitlist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philadelphia woman bypassed the waitlist for public housing on Oahu and landed herself an apartment in Mililani. Timekia Palmer chose to port to Hawaii under the federal housing voucher program. It’s a feature under the Section 8 program called portability allowing voucher holders in one location...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Look out for holiday thieves
A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach. Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit ta. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In Kenya, a camp for kids embraces its Hawaiian name ... along with plenty of aloha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization in western Kenya opens a world of possibilities for children in need. It took its name from the islands: Camp Ohana. “These children are underprivileged, and in some cases just children that are curious to broaden their horizons beyond just their own backyard, to learn what the world is all about,” Camp Ohana founder Amos Balongo said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
California visitor in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Kaiona Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old California woman is in critical condition Wednesday after being pulled from waters off Kaiona Beach in Waimanalo. The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Officials said the woman was snorkeling before she was found unresponsive in about 5 feet of water. Emergency Medical Services said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit talk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic suspect threatened officers. There was a similar scene in March when police took down a man threatening bystanders with a knife. Residents say crimes like these involving violent offenders are happening far...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Driver killed after mini truck hits light pole
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach. Police said the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on Renton Road. The man was traveling westbound in a mini truck when he apparently veered off the roadway and hit a light pole. Honolulu EMS said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red Hill, One Year Later: A look 140 feet underground ― at a pristine water source at risk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply’s Halawa Shaft is part of the public’s water system and it’s still pristine. But it’s less than a mile from the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft, which was contaminated last year. That’s why it’s been shut down since...
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: Plan your 2022 holiday shopping with these Black Friday mall hours
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s that time of year to maximize Black Friday deals for your holiday shopping by planning ahead. Below is a growing list of mall hours across the state for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. New hours will be added as they become available. Ala Moana Center. Hours:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Space Force ‘guardians’ join Hawaii’s Indo-Pacific Command
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Space Force is now officially working under the Indo-Pacific Command headquartered in Hawaii. Military leaders were joined by members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation for an activation ceremony on Tuesday at Camp Smith in Aiea. The specialized branch of the military was established in 2019...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community pauses to honor transgender lives lost
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transgender Day of Remembrance was commemorated in Hawaii on Sunday. A memorial was put on by the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center at Arts at Mark’s Garade in Honolulu. They’re remembering at least 32 transgendered lives lost across the nation this year due to violence and discrimination.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: How whooping cough differs from other respiratory illnesses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whooping cough or pertussis can be dangerous for babies especially in the first six months of life. The respiratory illness can cause serious life threatening conditions. Dr. Dena Towner is a maternal fetal medicine specialist with Hawaii Pacific Health. She explains symptoms and the importance of pregnant...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Her 4-year-old was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder. She blames Red Hill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - They come from different backgrounds and now live in different places. But what unites them is the Red Hill disaster ― and the fact that it upended their lives. A year ago, fuel from Red Hill contaminated the Navy water system, which serves 93,000 consumers. Thousands...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In the Philippines, former US military bases are being transformed into modern cities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the Philippines this week reaffirms the country’s importance in America’s military strategy in the Pacific ― just like Hawaii. That military legacy is also a vehicle for economic growth. Across the Philippines, former U.S. military bases are...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Structure partially collapses after 2-alarm fire tore through house in Makaha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a second-alarm fire that broke out at house in Makaha early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started around 3:40 a.m. at a two-story structure on Jade Street and Lahaina Street. HFD said 12 units staffed with about 37 personnel responded to the incident. Heavy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies
Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced after setting ex-wife’s workplace on fire, threatening employees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man who was convicted after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. On Aug. 11, a jury found Casey Asato guilty on multiple charges, including arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family of 5 displaced after blaze rips through two-story home in Kalihi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating after a blaze damaged a two-story home in Kalihi Valley Tuesday afternoon, leaving a family of five displaced. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m. at a small two-story home on Monte Street. Upon arrival, fire crews said they found...
