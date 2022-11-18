ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Cancelation

The Commonwealth Clash will not take place this year. On Monday, the ACC officially canceled Saturday's scheduled rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The community is still reeling from a shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13. Three Virginia football players were killed and another (Mike Hollins) was injured. This...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
TheDailyBeast

UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says

After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to UVA from a field trip to see a play in the Washington, D.C. area, school officials said.Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy