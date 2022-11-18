Read full article on original website
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
College Football World Reacts To Rivalry Game Cancelation
The Commonwealth Clash will not take place this year. On Monday, the ACC officially canceled Saturday's scheduled rivalry game between Virginia and Virginia Tech. The community is still reeling from a shooting in Charlottesville on Nov. 13. Three Virginia football players were killed and another (Mike Hollins) was injured. This...
Augusta Free Press
Football finale with Virginia Tech cancelled as UVA continues to deal with shooting deaths
The UVA-Virginia Tech game scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled, according to an email Monday night from the ACC. This not-unexpected news comes as the University of Virginia continues to deal with the emotional fallout from the Nov. 13 shooting deaths of UVA football student-athletes Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Breaking: Official Decision Made On Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game
The Virginia vs. Virginia Tech rivalry is one of the best in football. Unfortunately, it's going to have to wait another year to be played. The Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game, originally scheduled to be played this Saturday, has been cancelled. The cancellation comes following the ...
Augusta Free Press
Reece Beekman named ACC Basketball Player of the Week after big weekend in Vegas
What happened for Reece Beekman in Vegas didn’t stay in Vegas, which, yes, it’s a bad cliche, but you had to say after his big weekend for Virginia as the ‘Hoos swept their way in the Continental Tire Main Event. Beekman, who averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 assists,...
Augusta Free Press
Obviously the right call to not go through with UVA-Virginia Tech season finale
I’d say it was the right call to cancel the UVA-Virginia Tech football game scheduled for this weekend, after hearing the details from someone who would know as to why the call was made. Without going into what I was told there, I’ll say that football is a physical...
Augusta Free Press
VMI Football coach Scott Wachenheim steps down: ‘I’ve fulfilled my purpose here at VMI’
VMI Football coach Scott Wachenheim has decided to step down from his job after a 1-10 season in 2022. The school announced on Monday that assistant head coach Bill Parker will serve as the interim head coach as the search for the next head coach is underway. Wachenheim was 24-61...
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
Augusta Free Press
Anti-‘Woke’ UVA alum group names first executive director, scaling up operations
A right-wing UVA alum group that claims to want to preserve free speech, promote intellectual diversity and protect the legacy of Thomas Jefferson has appointed journalist and editor James A. Bacon Jr. as executive director. Bacon, a UVA alum, will head up The Jefferson Council, which launched in 2020 as...
Augusta Free Press
Famed racing school relocating to VIRginia International Raceway in Halifax County
The Skip Barber Racing School is coming to Virginia, with an $8.9 million project that will relocate the company’s headquarters to VIRginia International Raceway in Halifax County. VIR will construct a 25,000-square-foot facility within the Motorsport Technology Park to lease to Skip Barber Racing School, billed as the world’s...
UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says
After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to UVA from a field trip to see a play in the Washington, D.C. area, school officials said.Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018...
Augusta Free Press
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
WHSV
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WDBJ7.com
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
