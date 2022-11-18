Read full article on original website
Shelter-in-place issued amid St. George domestic violence investigation
A man out of St. George is facing multiple charges after police say he fled from a domestic violence situation, prompting a shelter-in-place and injuring two officers.
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested after fleeing scene of family fight, ramming into St. George police car
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — One police cruiser was damaged and two officers sustained minor injuries during a chase and search for a suspect wanted on multiple charges in St. George. Officers from the St. George Police Department were called out to a family fight in a townhome complex...
ksl.com
Treatment center employee sentenced to jail, probation in assault of teen client
CEDAR CITY — A former residential treatment center employee has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and four years of probation after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually assault one of the residents. Kylar Fredrick Williams, 24, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to attempted forcible sexual abuse, a...
Major waterline break causes road closures in St. George
Both northbound and southbound directions of Mall Drive between 110 South and 170 South in St. George are reportedly closed.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police cancel search for missing Hurricane child
HURRICANE, Utah — Police are looking for 3-year-old Legend Giles after his non-custodial parents refused to return him to his biological parents Thursday. According to a Utah Department of Public Safety alert, Steven and Wacey Giles failed to meet with Giles’s biological mother on Monday. Authorities say they tried to contact the two suspects but have been unsuccessful.
ksub590.com
Cedar City Ready To Get Lit
You may have had fun trying to navigate through downtown Cedar City Monday morning. Main street from 200 North to Center Street (or University Boulevard if you prefer) was closed for several hours and then Center St. / University Blvd was also closed for a time. Crews were busy getting the Christmas lights up above the streets of downtown. So when do the lights come on?
sunews.net
Kane County Planning and Zoning report - yes to East Zion zone changes, no to 600 home PUD
The meeting of the Kane County Planning Commission on Wednesday, November 16, was well attended by the public; both halves of the Kanab Center Boardroom were filled to capacity. There is always a promise that a meeting will not be boring when the commission chair opens by outlining rules of civility for public comment and specifying that beyond the public comment period to open the meeting, there would also be individual public comment periods for each specific item on the agenda. With the meeting so prepped, the planning and zoning session was underway.
kslnewsradio.com
Thanksgiving Dinner at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab
KANAB, Utah — At the Best Friends Animal Society’s Sanctuary in Kanab, dozens of dogs enjoyed a gourmet Thanksgiving dinner. Chef Shon Foster, of neighboring Sego Restaurant, and his restaurant’s team spent 26 hours making the dog-friendly meals. According to a press release from Best Friends Animal...
mvprogress.com
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
