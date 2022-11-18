ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pittsburgh 2, Calgary 1

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rutta 3 (Heinen, Carter), 2:09. Second Period_2, Calgary, Dube 3 (Tanev, Gilbert), 8:37. Shootout_Pittsburgh 3 (Rakell G, Crosby G, Guentzel NG, Malkin G), Calgary 2 (Huberdeau G, Andersson G, Backlund NG). Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-17-8-1_34. Pittsburgh 10-14-14-1_39. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Arizona 4, Carolina 0

First Period_1, Arizona, Schmaltz 1 (Keller), 1:06. Third Period_2, Arizona, Crouse 8 (Guenther, Moser), 1:52. 3, Arizona, Bjugstad 4 (Guenther, Gostisbehere), 9:14. 4, Arizona, Crouse 9 (Gostisbehere, Chychrun), 17:53 (en). Shots on Goal_Arizona 1-13-12_26. Carolina 14-10-12_36. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 4. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 6-5-1 (36 shots-36...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Buffalo 6, St. Louis 2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 8 (Tuch), 0:18. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 5 (Kyrou, Thomas), 0:53 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Cozens 5 (Hinostroza, Peterka), 2:53. 4, Buffalo, Olofsson 10 (Mittelstadt, Power), 5:57 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Skinner 9 (Tuch), 13:01 (pp). Third Period_6, Buffalo, Quinn 2, 12:44. 7, Buffalo, Quinn 3, 18:43....
BUFFALO, NY
Toronto 2, New Jersey 1

First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 12 (Marner), 11:41. 2, Toronto, Holmberg 1 (Kerfoot), 14:03. Third Period_3, New Jersey, Hamilton 6 (Sharangovich, Zetterlund), 14:52. Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-4-6_20. New Jersey 5-16-14_35. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 3. Goalies_Toronto, Murray 3-1-1 (35 shots-34 saves). New Jersey, Vanecek 9-2-0 (20-18).
NEW JERSEY STATE
Florida 5, Boston 2

First Period_1, Florida, Reinhart 6 (Tkachuk, Barkov), 1:49 (pp). 2, Boston, McAvoy 2 (DeBrusk), 17:14 (pp). Second Period_3, Florida, Lundell 2 (Cousins, Reinhart), 4:41. 4, Florida, Barkov 5 (Ekblad, Montour), 15:31 (pp). 5, Florida, Tkachuk 9 (Barkov, Ekblad), 19:46 (pp). Third Period_6, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Marchand, Krejci), 6:20 (pp). 7,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 1

First Period_1, Minnesota, Shaw 3 (Petan, Dumba), 8:20. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Addison 1 (Boldy, Merrill), 2:50. 3, Minnesota, Foligno 2 (Eriksson Ek, Dumba), 3:58. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 6 (Morrissey, Eyssimont), 14:18. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Kaprizov 11 (Zuccarello, Boldy), 0:28 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Foligno 3 (Eriksson Ek), 6:51. 7, Minnesota, Boldy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Montreal 3, Columbus 1

Third Period_1, Columbus, Olivier 2, 1:08. 2, Montreal, Xhekaj 3 (Slafkovsky, Evans), 2:38. 3, Montreal, Savard 1 (Dach, Caufield), 3:35. 4, Montreal, Monahan 5, 18:07 (en). Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-10-12_29. Columbus 6-10-15_31. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 3. Goalies_Montreal, Montembeault 4-2-1 (31 shots-30 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 3-3-1...
COLUMBUS, OH

