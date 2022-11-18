Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh 2, Calgary 1
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rutta 3 (Heinen, Carter), 2:09. Second Period_2, Calgary, Dube 3 (Tanev, Gilbert), 8:37. Shootout_Pittsburgh 3 (Rakell G, Crosby G, Guentzel NG, Malkin G), Calgary 2 (Huberdeau G, Andersson G, Backlund NG). Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-17-8-1_34. Pittsburgh 10-14-14-1_39. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 3. Goalies_Calgary,...
Arizona 4, Carolina 0
First Period_1, Arizona, Schmaltz 1 (Keller), 1:06. Third Period_2, Arizona, Crouse 8 (Guenther, Moser), 1:52. 3, Arizona, Bjugstad 4 (Guenther, Gostisbehere), 9:14. 4, Arizona, Crouse 9 (Gostisbehere, Chychrun), 17:53 (en). Shots on Goal_Arizona 1-13-12_26. Carolina 14-10-12_36. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 4. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 6-5-1 (36 shots-36...
Buffalo 6, St. Louis 2
First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 8 (Tuch), 0:18. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 5 (Kyrou, Thomas), 0:53 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Cozens 5 (Hinostroza, Peterka), 2:53. 4, Buffalo, Olofsson 10 (Mittelstadt, Power), 5:57 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Skinner 9 (Tuch), 13:01 (pp). Third Period_6, Buffalo, Quinn 2, 12:44. 7, Buffalo, Quinn 3, 18:43....
Toronto 2, New Jersey 1
First Period_1, Toronto, Tavares 12 (Marner), 11:41. 2, Toronto, Holmberg 1 (Kerfoot), 14:03. Third Period_3, New Jersey, Hamilton 6 (Sharangovich, Zetterlund), 14:52. Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-4-6_20. New Jersey 5-16-14_35. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 3. Goalies_Toronto, Murray 3-1-1 (35 shots-34 saves). New Jersey, Vanecek 9-2-0 (20-18).
Takeaways from Blue Jackets' loss to Montreal Canadiens
In the end, it was a familiar bearded face that polished off the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at Nationwide Arena. David Savard, their hulking former defenseman, chugged toward the Columbus net and did something early in the third period that he used to put his body in harm’s way to avoid in this...
Florida 5, Boston 2
First Period_1, Florida, Reinhart 6 (Tkachuk, Barkov), 1:49 (pp). 2, Boston, McAvoy 2 (DeBrusk), 17:14 (pp). Second Period_3, Florida, Lundell 2 (Cousins, Reinhart), 4:41. 4, Florida, Barkov 5 (Ekblad, Montour), 15:31 (pp). 5, Florida, Tkachuk 9 (Barkov, Ekblad), 19:46 (pp). Third Period_6, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Marchand, Krejci), 6:20 (pp). 7,...
Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 1
First Period_1, Minnesota, Shaw 3 (Petan, Dumba), 8:20. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Addison 1 (Boldy, Merrill), 2:50. 3, Minnesota, Foligno 2 (Eriksson Ek, Dumba), 3:58. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 6 (Morrissey, Eyssimont), 14:18. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Kaprizov 11 (Zuccarello, Boldy), 0:28 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Foligno 3 (Eriksson Ek), 6:51. 7, Minnesota, Boldy...
Montreal 3, Columbus 1
Third Period_1, Columbus, Olivier 2, 1:08. 2, Montreal, Xhekaj 3 (Slafkovsky, Evans), 2:38. 3, Montreal, Savard 1 (Dach, Caufield), 3:35. 4, Montreal, Monahan 5, 18:07 (en). Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-10-12_29. Columbus 6-10-15_31. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 3. Goalies_Montreal, Montembeault 4-2-1 (31 shots-30 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 3-3-1...
