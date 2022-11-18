Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at AirportsBryan DijkhuizenDenver, CO
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver area forecast: A side of snow for Thanksgiving?Sara B. HansenDenver, CO
5 places where you can still score a Thanksgiving reservation in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
SFGate
Arizona 4, Carolina 0
First Period_1, Arizona, Schmaltz 1 (Keller), 1:06. Third Period_2, Arizona, Crouse 8 (Guenther, Moser), 1:52. 3, Arizona, Bjugstad 4 (Guenther, Gostisbehere), 9:14. 4, Arizona, Crouse 9 (Gostisbehere, Chychrun), 17:53 (en). Shots on Goal_Arizona 1-13-12_26. Carolina 14-10-12_36. Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Carolina 0 of 4. Goalies_Arizona, Vejmelka 6-5-1 (36 shots-36...
SFGate
Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 1
First Period_1, Minnesota, Shaw 3 (Petan, Dumba), 8:20. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Addison 1 (Boldy, Merrill), 2:50. 3, Minnesota, Foligno 2 (Eriksson Ek, Dumba), 3:58. 4, Winnipeg, Connor 6 (Morrissey, Eyssimont), 14:18. Third Period_5, Minnesota, Kaprizov 11 (Zuccarello, Boldy), 0:28 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Foligno 3 (Eriksson Ek), 6:51. 7, Minnesota, Boldy...
SFGate
Buffalo 6, St. Louis 2
First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 8 (Tuch), 0:18. Second Period_2, St. Louis, Buchnevich 5 (Kyrou, Thomas), 0:53 (pp). 3, Buffalo, Cozens 5 (Hinostroza, Peterka), 2:53. 4, Buffalo, Olofsson 10 (Mittelstadt, Power), 5:57 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Skinner 9 (Tuch), 13:01 (pp). Third Period_6, Buffalo, Quinn 2, 12:44. 7, Buffalo, Quinn 3, 18:43....
SFGate
Florida 5, Boston 2
First Period_1, Florida, Reinhart 6 (Tkachuk, Barkov), 1:49 (pp). 2, Boston, McAvoy 2 (DeBrusk), 17:14 (pp). Second Period_3, Florida, Lundell 2 (Cousins, Reinhart), 4:41. 4, Florida, Barkov 5 (Ekblad, Montour), 15:31 (pp). 5, Florida, Tkachuk 9 (Barkov, Ekblad), 19:46 (pp). Third Period_6, Boston, Pastrnak 13 (Marchand, Krejci), 6:20 (pp). 7,...
SFGate
Detroit 3, Nashville 0
Second Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 9 (Perron), 4:09. 2, Detroit, Hronek 5 (Berggren), 14:16 (pp). Third Period_3, Detroit, Rasmussen 3 (Erne, Hronek), 19:39 (en). Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-12-7_26. Detroit 6-12-12_30. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 3; Detroit 1 of 2. Goalies_Nashville, Lankinen 2-3-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Detroit, Husso 8-2-3 (26-26). A_19,515 (20,000)....
SFGate
Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, D'Moi Hodge had 18 points, a career-high seven assists and five steals and Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51 Wednesday night. Hodge made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed...
SFGate
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
Comments / 0