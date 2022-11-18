Beloit College's Brandon Joly earns MWC salute

GRINNELL, Iowa—Beloit College senior Brandon Joly is the recipient of the Midwest Conference’s Roy W. LeClere Award, awarded annually to the league’s male scholar-athlete who achieved the highest grade-point-average during his junior year.

A soccer player as well as a member of the Buccaneers’ track and field team, Joly is just the second Beloit scholar-athlete to receive the award. Josh Rosen was the 1995 recipient.

A native of Seymour, Wis., Joly is majoring in mathematics, education, youth studies and Spanish language and culture at Beloit College. With a 4.0 GPA, he is a six-time Academic All-Conference performer, which includes once for men’s soccer, twice for indoor track and field and three times for outdoor track and field. Joly was the 2022 recipient of the MWC’s Elite 20 Award for men’s outdoor track and field.

In two seasons as a men’s soccer player, Joly appeared in 29 games for the Bucs, posting one goal and two assists. At the 2022 outdoor track and field championships, Joly anchored the third-place men’s 4x100 relay and came off the blocks second in the runnerup men’s 4x400-meter relay. He also competed in the 200 and 400 dashes.

Roy W. LeClere was a collegiate sports enthusiast whose passion for the MWC led friends and co-workers to originally sponsor the award as a memorial in his honor.