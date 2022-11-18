Read full article on original website
Takeaways from Blue Jackets' loss to Montreal Canadiens
In the end, it was a familiar bearded face that polished off the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at Nationwide Arena. David Savard, their hulking former defenseman, chugged toward the Columbus net and did something early in the third period that he used to put his body in harm’s way to avoid in this...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz on decision to stick with Heinicke: 'I get it'
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz said he understood Ron Rivera's decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke as the starter, but he admitted he had to mentally weigh what it meant for his career.
'The most hostile environment he's probably ever going to be in': Ben Simmons returns to Philadelphia
It has been 886 days since Ben Simmons played in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals for the Sixers. On Tuesday night, he'll return to the Wells Fargo Center.
What to watch around the NHL: Thanksgiving standings, Rangers-Kings
Key matchups fill a packed schedule this week -- including the Devils trying to keep a massive winning streak going, and the Ducks hoping to avoid history (for a bad reason).
How helmet decals tell the story of Ohio State and Michigan
The Buckeyes and Wolverines are two of 13 FBS teams that currently use helmet decals, but with different philosophies. This is the story of the history, application and operation of this shared but disparate tradition.
Seven Michigan St. football players charged in tunnel melee
Seven Michigan State football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.
Lions rookie Jameson Williams helps in Thanksgiving giveaway
The 12th overall pick handed out supplies to local families at the Detroit Police Athletic League's turkey giveaway.
NFL Week 12 betting tips: Five props that pop
Liz Loza offers her top five prop bets from a betting and fantasy perspective for NFL Week 12's slate of Thanksgiving games.
Women's college basketball Power Rankings: UConn, Iowa State, Ohio State move into top five
South Carolina and Stanford remain 1-2, and UConn is up to No. 3. But a pair of preseason top-five teams, Texas and Tennessee, fell out of the top 16.
How College Football Playoff rankings affect Rivalry Week
LSU could find itself as the second SEC team in the College Football Playoff, while Notre Dame-USC looms large for Pac-12 and Big Ten hopes.
