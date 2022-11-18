Read full article on original website
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
BBC
Scott Johnson: conviction for murder of gay US student in Sydney quashed
An Australian man who confessed to killing US mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 has had his conviction overturned on appeal. Scott White was sentenced to jail in May, 33 years after Mr Johnson's body was found at the base of cliffs in Sydney. The death was ruled as suicide at...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
Miracle as missing boy, 5, who vanished with a relative from Western Australia is found on the other side of the country in NSW
A missing little boy from Western Australia has been found safe and well on the other side of the country hours after a desperate nationwide search was launched. Western Australia Police launched an urgent public appeal on Tuesday night with serious concerns for the safety and whereabouts of Avkan Oso Vorkoeper, 5, amid fears he may have been taken interstate.
Revealed: 'Murdered' Italian pensioner, 70, inherited 'all the family fortune' just months before she went missing from £900,000 north London flat after mystery day-trip to Essex seaside - as her body is found in cemetery a year after she vanished
A murdered pensioner whose body has been found hidden in a north London churchyard had a large personal fortune, her family have revealed. Norma Girolami, 70, from Highgate, was last seen alive in mid-August 2021, when she vanished from her £900,000 home in the quiet tree-lined street of Cholmeley Park after a trip to the Essex seaside.
Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told
A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC
Prison officer admits to intimate relationship with prisoner
A prison officer has admitted misconduct in a public office after having an "intimate" relationship with a prisoner. Rachel Martin, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to eight counts over her relationship with Raymond Abraham, an inmate at HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset. She also admitted encouraging possession of a mobile...
Murder accused ‘disposed of Albanian drug farm in oil barrel’, court told
A man accused of murdering two women said he disposed of an “Albanian drug farm” in a homemade incinerator, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.Earlier during the trial at Hove Crown Court, prosecution solicitor Duncan Atkinson KC shared a message Brown had sent to an old school friend, Elizabeth Howard, on June 13 2022.The message was sent just over a month after the prosecution allege he killed Ms Ware on May 8.The message read: “I’m going...
Man who covered his partner in petrol then gave her a cigarette jailed 24 years later
A man who subjected his partner to “unimaginable” physical injuries when he doused her with petrol and set her on fire – leading to her death 21 years later – has been jailed.Steven Craig, 58, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years for inflicting horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. Reading from Kirk’s witness statement describing her relationship with her killer, the judge said Craig would watch the film Reservoir Dogs with a “constant grin” and enjoyed seeing the violent scenes depicted in it. The...
Asylum seeker under investigation for raping teenager ‘missing’ from Home Office hotel
An asylum seeker under investigation for raping a teenage boy is on the run after fleeing a Home Office-approved hotel in Buckinghamshire, it has been claimed.Police had detained the 39-year-old man in a hotel in Waltham Forest on 5 October after reports a teenage boy had been attacked.The suspect was taken into custody and questioned before being bailed to return on a date in early January.The suggestion the man had gone missing was revealed by Tory MP Greg Smith during a Commons debate on Wednesday. Mr Smith told the Commons: “Buckinghamshire Council learned third-hand from a London borough just...
Murder accused drained victim’s bank account, court told
A man accused of murdering his partner drained her bank account in the weeks after her death, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is charged with murdering Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.After Ms Ware’s disappearance on May 7 2021, every week Brown collected her prescription medication and withdrew money at a cashpoint using her new bank card, which was delivered to the address of his sister Cheryl, the trial at Hove Crown Court heard on Wednesday.He would then leave the cash and medication in a...
People trafficker 'who was behind Channel migrant drownings' is living in UK and claiming asylum, TV probe reports
A gang member allegedly behind the deadliest migrant drownings in the Channel is living in Britain and claiming asylum, a TV documentary will claim tonight. The man, of Kurdish descent, is said to have helped migrants find a seat on an inflatable boat which capsized, killing 31 last November. The...
Parents in court after husky mauls three-month-old girl to death in woodland
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky in woodland have been granted unconditional bail by magistrates.Karen Alcock, 41, and Vincent King, 54, are accused of being in charge of the dog, called Blizzard, which killed Kyra King while dangerously out of control.Emergency services were called to Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at about 11pm on March 6.Kyra was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering horrific wounds to her neck and head.Appearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, Alcock gave no indication of her plea, while King pleaded not guilty.The pair, of Castle Dyke Bank, New York, Lincolnshire, were ordered to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on December 7 for a plea and directions hearing.
BBC
Aberdare: Assault-accused teacher had no autism experience, court told
A teacher accused of taking a severely autistic boy's ear defenders away has told a court he frequently went without them at school. Laura Murphy, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf said she had seen other staff members remove the boy's ear defenders. Ms Murphy, 33, and teaching assistant Mandy Hodges,...
Judge who cleared protesters accused of intimidating Iain Duncan Smith with 'Tory Scum' taunts was previously rebuked over politically contentious comments in court
The chief magistrate who earlier this week allowed three protestors accused of threatening Sir Iain Duncan Smith to walk free had previously been rebuked in court for his apparent endorsement of a political cause. Paul Goldspring, chief magistrate for England and Wales, on Monday cleared two defendants accused of intimidating...
BBC
Kyron Lee: Further murder charges over street stabbing
A man and a boy have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Slough. Kyron Lee, 21, was stabbed in the leg in Waterman Court on the night of 2 October. Police said he was knocked off his bike by a black Volkswagen Golf in Earls Lane before being attacked by a group.
BBC
Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol. Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019. Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court...
BBC
Driver who killed cycling policewoman Lynwen Thomas jailed
A van driver who killed a cycling off-duty policewoman while on his phone has been jailed for five years. Simon Lee Draper, 42, of Meidrim Road, St Clears, Carmarthenshire, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving last month. He was heading toward Carmarthen on the A40 when his Ford...
BBC
Sheffield: Man stabbed during fight between groups
A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the back during a fight between two groups in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police said it happened outside the Go Local shop on Greengate Lane in the High Green area of the city at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. The fight erupted after three men...
