Thanksgiving meals in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Thanksgiving is just a few days away and, while many people will gather around tables, others are not so fortunate. Wiregrass 211 has curated a list of places offering Thanksgiving meals to those in need. Here are some of the places that will be offering meals...
Support WTVY in the 15th annual On-the-Air blood drive
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join WTVY to save a life this holiday season by donating blood at Lifesouth’s 15th annual On-the-Air blood drive event. The 15th annual blood drive takes place on Thursday, December 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lifesouth donor center on Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.
Troy Church Burglary
Bright Athletes: Aimee Senn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are many students that walk into classroom HS 7 at Elba High School each day, but there aren’t many like Aimee Senn. With the nickname “Beauty and the Beast,” Elba High School senior Amiee is elegant yet explosive. Whether it’s on the...
AAA: Check your car before getting on the road
Dothan High student section wins 2022 AHSAA Fan Challenge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wolfpack faithful showed out big for Dothan High’s student section, earning them the title of the best student section in the state of Alabama. The Bama Buzz announced on Instagram that Dothan was chosen as the winner of the inaugural Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Fan Challenge after their video submission received the most interactions of all the finalists during the open voting period.
SEADC getting ready for the Nutcracker
City of Enterprise to build state of the art recreation center
Downtown Dothan gets a Christmas makeover!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dothan. The city is hard at work putting up holiday decorations. A new tree is going up at the Civic Center, and you can find the old one on Foster Street beside KBC. You’ll see...
“Sweet” parade coming to downtown Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Enterprise is gearing up for their annual Christmas Parade. The City of Enterprise invites the public to join “A Sweet Christmas” during the season of hot chocolate, gingerbread, and peppermint mochas. There will be a variety of festive floats, live performances, and the...
Dothan Wolves win inaugural 2022 AHSSA Fan Challenge
DAV in need of volunteer drivers
Pet of the Week: Joyous Janet
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter was back in the studio for Live at Lunch to introduce our next Pet of the Week. This week, we’re spotlighting Janet. She’s a 2-year-old, black short-haired cat. Janet loves to be held and scratched and will...
Enterprise Fire Department offers Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
Legal Talk Tuesday: Drunk Driving
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss drunk driving. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
News4 Now: What's Trending?
Dothan sewer line work for week of November 21
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sewer line work continues in the city of Dothan during Thanksgiving week, with a few streets being impacted. According to a release from the Community Relations Office, city contractor L&K Contracting plan on work to sewer lines, manholes, and laterals. Streets affected include:. Houston Street. Montezuma...
2022 Turkey Classic is underway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - GAME 6:. Greenville beat out Barbour County with a score of 85-70. This makes the final game of the tournament a matchup between Carroll and Greenville. Carroll defeated Cottonwood 68-36 in the second day of the Turkey Classic. GAME 4:. Game 4 leaves Greenville over Florala:...
Police looking for church burglary suspect
$96M Geneva County solar project approved
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Commission have announced the approval of a $96 million solar power project. In a release sent to News 4 on Tuesday, the approval came during the November 16 commission meeting. The project, which will be located in an unincorporated area near Slocomb, will involve the construction and placement of solar panels for electricity production.
