DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wolfpack faithful showed out big for Dothan High’s student section, earning them the title of the best student section in the state of Alabama. The Bama Buzz announced on Instagram that Dothan was chosen as the winner of the inaugural Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Fan Challenge after their video submission received the most interactions of all the finalists during the open voting period.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO