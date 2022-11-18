ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

randall leboeuf
5d ago

Rogers complains about all his losses...and it's his fault.

ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs

The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WBAY Green Bay

Packers thank their fans by feeding those in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and give back. The Green Bay Packers took two opportunities to do so a couple of days before the official holiday. The Packers are the only organization in American sports to be fully owned by the fans. With...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Big Lead

Jets Teammates Upset Zach Wilson Won't Say 'I'm the Problem, It's Me'

The New York Jets are in the process of slowly revealing themselves to be a very unserious football team when it comes to making the playoffs. That journey took a major step yesterday in Foxboro as they allowed the New England Patriots to win on a last-second punt return. Sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson, who hasn't been much better than Joe Flacco or Mike White, managed to accumulate all of 77 yards passing and authored a disastrous postgame performance seemingly aimed at generating days full of tabloid fodder.
NEW YORK STATE
