Tampa, FL

Raleigh News & Observer

Foligno scores twice as Wild rout Jets, 6-1

Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Wednesday night. Matt Boldy added a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to seven games with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Wild for 5th-round pick in 2025

The New York Rangers traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence. “He hadn't been playing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

