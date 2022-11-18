Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Wednesday night. Matt Boldy added a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to seven games with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO