L.A. officer who fired in store, fatally striking teen in dressing room, violated policy, board rules
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer violated policy when he fired a rifle at a suspect inside a clothing store last year, killing a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room, a civilian oversight board ruled Tuesday. Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired three times when police responded...
