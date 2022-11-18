Read full article on original website
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
NBC Sports
Trainer to NBA stars such as Curry, Rose, Rob McClanaghan arrested on rape charge
Rob McClanaghan — a high-profile, independent NBA trainer who has worked with Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry among many others — has been arrested for an alleged rape in downtown Boston. The arrest took place in Rhode Island, where McClanaghan lives, according to the Boston Police Department. He...
NBC Sports
Report: When Robert Williams expects to return to Celtics
Robert Williams' return from injury is at the top of the Boston Celtics' wish list. Their wish could be granted this holiday season. The Celtics big man, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee before the 2022-23 campaign, could be back in Boston's lineup before Christmas. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the positive news Wednesday on NBA Countdown.
Wiggins scores season-best 31 points, Warriors beat Clippers
Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers during a key stretch midway through the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-107 on Wednesday night
Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat
On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons stunned the Denver Nuggets with a 110-108 road victory at Ball Arena. The Pistons entered the game as 12-point underdogs. The Pistons had to follow that up with a road game on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Again, the Pistons were 12-point underdogs. And Read more... The post Pistons accomplish crazy underdog feat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Steph reflects on fighting 'like hell' to save Jackson's job
At 34 years old and 18 games into his 14th NBA season, Steph Curry has experienced close to everything the league has to offer. And when he stops to reflect on it all, there are some things that stand out more than others -- injuries, trades and even conversations. Curry...
NBC Sports
'The Office' stars sit courtside for Celtics-Mavericks
The stars were out at TD Garden on Wednesday night, and we aren't just talking about Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic. Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak, known for their roles as Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard in NBC's "The Office," sat courtside for the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks showdown.
NBC Sports
Report: Knicks want a first-round pick in any Quickley trade
The Knicks want draft picks — they collected future ones at the NBA Draft — not intending to use them to make selections, but rather to package them in a trade for a star. (If you’re asking “then why not put more picks in a trade for Donovan Mitchell trade, well, you’re not the only one wondering about that.)
NBC Sports
Has Kerr found Warriors second unit worth exploring?
In his ongoing quest to discover a unit that won’t make a habit of squandering leads built off the presence and prowess of Stephen Curry, Warriors coach Steve Kerr found one worth further exploring. There was no sign of this latest experiment Monday night in New Orleans. Rotations were...
NBC Sports
How Mullin gained perspective after overcoming alcohol abuse
Programming Note: Catch an excerpt of Chris Mullin’s interview Wednesday during “Warriors Postgame Live” on NBC Sports Bay Area. Opening up about substance abuse can be difficult, but it often provides a perspective that could help others who are facing a similar battle, which is why Warriors Hall of Famer Chris Mullin revealed his fight with alcohol abuse.
