Stephen Williams
5d ago

I remember a guy in a political office warning the American People about Tik Tok. The MSM blasted him for it. Now the MSM are warning people about Tik Tok. 😆

anthony i
5d ago

the main issue that was raised years ago , was that our service members who are deployed and are using tik tok opens up geo location data to be used to track our troops locations , data and more. but, some people in power at the time said that was crazy and wasn't happening. now the FBI confirms it to the general public.

Guest
5d ago

Trump was right!!!! Again ! He banned the communist company but the obiden communist democrats let it in. Sooooooo

