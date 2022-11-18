The head of the FBI has said that he is “extremely concerned” about the perceived national security threat posed by TikTok.FBI Director Christopher Wray told US lawmakers that the Chinese-owned app could be used in a variety of ways to compromise the security of users, or even influence the way they vote or perceive certain issues.“We do have national security concerns at least from the FBI’s end about TikTok,” Mr Wray told members of the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday.“They include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection on millions of users. Or...

7 DAYS AGO