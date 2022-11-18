How this Wisconsin DE is gaining confidence in a starting role

James Thompson Jr. asserted his presence on the first snap of the game inside Kinnick Stadium which set the tone for a dominant defensive performance by the University of Wisconsin.

The redshirt sophomore defensive end shot past Iowa right guard Beau Stephens with ease and dropped running back Kaleb Johnson two yards in the backfield. The Cincinnati native pumped his first in quick celebration after that first of 11 tackles for loss by a Badgers unit that allowed only 146 yards on 2.1 yards per snap in the 24-10 loss.

Thompson continues his progression into a formidable presence on the UW defensive line, sitting at 4.5 tackles for loss through 10 games ahead of an 11 a.m. Saturday matchup at Nebraska. He recorded three of those in the last four contests, and he has started the last five in place of the injured Isaiah Mullens.

“He’s been filling those shoes,” nose tackle Keeanu Benton said. “Actually, I think he’s been doing an amazing job. He’s calmed down a little bit. He’s getting the experience that he needs to go out there and play fast and physical.”

Thompson, already in the rotation as a contributor this season, knew he needed to raise his play as a starter against Northwestern.

“When I got that call at Northwestern, I’m like, ‘You know what, it’s my next man up mentality. I got to play,’” Thompson said. “This is my job, and play fast, play physical and have good motor and good mentality. I just got to step up to the plate.

“I feel when Mullens went down. I’m just like, ‘You know what, still do it for me, man. I just got to play ball.’ Nothing changed. It’s just now I got the opportunity to have more chances to make plays.”

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Thompson has made 20 tackles this season, and his path to the field has expanded. He played in one game against Michigan but suffered a torn Achilles that prematurely ended his freshman season in 2020.

Thompson broke into the two-deep behind Mullens and current Denver Broncos linemen Matt Henningsen at the end position during the 2021 campaign, but his time on the field has drastically increased in 2022. PFF reports the lineman has played 309 snaps this year compared to 108 last season.

UW interim coach Jim Leonhard believes Thompson’s confidence continues to grow weekly since stepping in for Mullens as a starter.

“He was a guy that didn’t have a ton of experience,” Leonhard said. “I think, early on, was kind of feeling his way through and now you’re just seeing the emotion, you’re seeing the physicality just play in and play out, which is a lot of fun to watch. We knew he had the ability, and I think he’s a guy that was overthinking a little bit early and now just kind of letting it go.

“He trusts himself. He trusts the techniques and the scheme that we’re asking him to play, and I think you’re just seeing a guy get more confident week in and week out, which is always, it’s what you hope, right? It’s what you expect with guys that are talented and care as much as he does, but you’re starting to see the results every week. And he’s got a lot of energy. It’s fun. I love watching him make a play because everyone feeds off of it and he’s not afraid to show some emotion.”

The lineman felt “jitter bugs” during his first career start, but he pointed to last month’s double-overtime loss at Michigan State where his confidence started to grow.

“Just keep on doing this, doing this and doing that, just repeatedly making the play,” Thompson said. “And I feel like each week coming along, you see the same thing coming to you but just different formats. And you’re just like, ‘Oh, I just did this last week,’ and now I’m just doing it every down.

“I play fast and playing physical. Now you’re just making natural moves off of this other than just thinking about it.”

UW’s starting defensive line the last five games, which has included Benton, Thompson, and fourth-year junior Rodas Johnson, has emerged as a force for opponents to deal with.

Benton believes there’s no drop off between the three when interchanging and playing in UW’s nickel package, which predominantly features two linemen. The senior noted a symbiotic relationship with Thompson when in the base 3-4 look where three linemen are on the field: When one is double-teamed, that opens up the other to get “free.”

The program did not list Mullens on its preliminary injury report Tuesday, like last week, though the fifth-year senior was designated as out against Iowa. Thompson’s ascension reduces worry about diminished production in UW’s front seven.

Benton leads the defensive line in tackles for loss (six), but Thompson and Johnson also boast 4.5 tackles for loss each. The trio registered 8.5 of their 15 combined tackles for loss in the last four outings alone.

Benton’s seen the switch flipped for those aforementioned linemen through the first 10 contests.

“I feel like we did well. There were times where we were a little undisciplined, but at the end of the day, we always knew that physical part was there, that we can out-physical a lot of guys,” Benton said. “I just think that we need to make it come to life like we have these past few games.

“That turnaround point, don’t know what it was, but it was just time to actually get physical and start doing what we do. Like we do it in practice, and then there were times in games where we didn’t so much toward the beginning of the season, but we figured it out and just started getting after them.”