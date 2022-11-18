Who Has The Edge: Wisconsin Badgers at Nebraska Cornhuskers

The University of Wisconsin football team has fared well against Nebraska, winning the past eight meetings. Here’s a look at Who Has The Edge in Saturday’s at Memorial Stadium.

When the Badgers have the ball

UW’s offense flunked its test against Iowa last week, failing to sustain drives and pay off a great effort from its defense. The Badgers should be confident taking on Nebraska, a team they’ve beaten in eight consecutive meetings.

Tailback Braelon Allen will be happy to see the Huskers. He had his biggest game of his freshman season against Nebraska, tallying more the 200 yards and three touchdowns rushing last season. He and Isaac Guerendo should be able to do damage against Nebraska’s defense, which is letting up 191 yards per game on the ground, and that duo could be aided by the return of Chez Mellusi, who began practicing this week. UW has to hope Allen’s sprained left shoulder is feeling better because he can be dominant when he’s breaking tackles and delivering hits on his runs.

Quarterback Graham Mertz has struggled the past two weeks, and he’s dealing with a number of injuries that appear at times to be hampering his abilities. Luckily for him, Nebraska’s pass rush isn’t very effective despite blitzing often and trying two play-callers this season. The Cornhuskers have 17 sacks this season, but seven have come in the past three weeks. UW didn’t have enough variety in its passing game last week, so look for Mertz to spread around the ball and make Nebraska cover multiple targets.

UW has struggled to get screens and jet sweeps to be a consistent part of the offense, but perhaps Nebraska’s aggressiveness sending rushers between the tackles could open opportunities for such plays.

Edge: Wisconsin

When Nebraska has the ball

The Huskers are dealing with multiple injuries at quarterback, with starter Casey Thompson still recovering from an elbow injury suffered at Illinois and backups Chubba Purdy (high-ankle sprain, out) and Brock Smothers (undisclosed) not 100%. Thompson is hopeful to play this week, and he’s clearly the most complete and best quarterback on the roster, but the Huskers are in trouble if his elbow issue limits his arm.

Thompson’s top skill is throwing deep, especially to receiver Trey Palmer. How UW matches up with Palmer, a transfer from LSU who came with interim coach Mickey Joseph, will be interesting to watch. He’s the fourth-leading receiver in the Big Ten at 83.1 yards per game and averages 14.3 yards per catch. One would think UW interim coach Jim Leonhard would put senior cornerback Alexander Smith on Palmer as much as possible, but Leonhard hasn’t shadowed receivers with one defensive back much during his tenure at UW.

Anthony Grant is the Huskers’ lead back, but the offensive line’s struggles have led to Grant failing to eclipse 100 yards rushing in four of the past five games. Grant has scored one touchdown in the past seven games.

Nebraska likely will have to adjust to a new situation on the sidelines after offensive coordinator Mark Whipple was hit on a play toward the sideline and sustained an injury during last week’s game. He was taken off the field in a wheelchair.

UW’s defense allowed just two drives to gain more than 20 yards last week.

Nebraska’s offense is more explosive than Iowa’s, but the Badgers should be able to control the line of scrimmage once again.

Edge: Wisconsin

Special teams

Nebraska’s special teams essentially have been a wash against opponents’ units since Scott Frost was fired, but Michigan was able to find cracks in the kickoff coverage unit for solid gains. Timmy Bleekrode has gone 8 of 10 on field goals for the Huskers, giving them much-needed reliability at the placekicker spot.

UW’s special teams essentially lost the Iowa game, giving up a blocked punt and big punt return to set up the Hawkeyes’ two touchdowns.

Neither team tries to do much on the punt return, but Guerendo is always a threat to author a big return on a kickoff. Last season’s UW-Nebraska game started with a kick-return TD from Stephan Bracey.

Edge: Push

UW has won eight straight matchups against Nebraska, the Badgers’ second-longest Big Ten winning streak. The Badgers have possessed the Freedom Trophy since it was created in 2014.

UW is 1-3 on the road this season and has a 1-4 record against teams currently holding winning records.

Nebraska has allowed a UW back to gain 200 or more yards rushing in each of the past four games in this series — Braelon Allen did so in 2021 and Jonathan Taylor exceeded that mark in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The Cornhuskers are in the midst of six consecutive non-winning seasons, the longest such streak for the program since 1955-1961.