Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
How to Watch 'Echo 3' Starring Luke Evans
Mark your calendars, action fans! Echo 3, an upcoming action thriller and drama series is about to hit your screens. Are you first in line for every new Mission: Impossible installment? Can you quote Liam Neeson in Taken word-for-word? If you enjoy an intense, white-knuckle viewing experience, Echo 3 might just be your new favorite show. From award-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, who also wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the show begins with the mysterious kidnap of scientist Amber Chesborough close to the Colombia-Venezuela border. The series focuses on her husband Prince, and her brother Bambi - both military men with dark and complex histories - as they attempt to track her down.
Collider
What to Watch on Netflix this Thanksgiving
Ah, Thanksgiving. It is a time to gather with loved ones to reflect, eat, and be together. In the midst of all that, you may turn to streaming services like Netflix to look for something to watch. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites to check out for the holidays.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated Netflix Series of 2022 (So Far), According to IMDb
With the rise of Netflix as the top and leading streaming series in the world comes a demand for movies and television series of high quality. Not only has Netflix become the go-to streaming platform for many individuals, but it has also become a production company in its own right.
Collider
'Tulsa King's Dana Delany & Max Casella Reveal New Details on Their Characters
In Paramount+’s latest crime-drama series Tulsa King from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and writer Terence Winter (The Sopranos), Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mafia head Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years in prison, Manfredi is released to a changed world and discovers there’s no longer a place for him in his old stomping grounds. When his family sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma with the promise of territories ripe for the picking, Manfredi must build up new alliances and establish himself among the criminal underworld of the south. Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany plays wealthy equestrian Margaret, and Max Casella (The Sopranos) plays Armand Truisi, an old associate of Manfredi’s who’s now working for the Invernizzi family.
Collider
First ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Reactions Call It Hilarious & Heartwarmingly Festive
The first reactions for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are in, calling James Gunn’s holiday adventure hilarious and "heartwarmingly festive". The movie is the first Christmas Special set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is expected to bridge the events of Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Collider
'Wednesday's Production Designer Discusses the Inspirations Behind the Show's Gothic Look
Even while November and December call for the holiday season, the Christmas festivities didn't stop the Addams Family from marking November 23—on a Wednesday—as a day to yet again spread their kookiness onto everyone's screens. Indeed, the eight-episode series, Wednesday, has finally arrived at Netflix, extending the spooky season with a modern and more edgy take on the famously creepy family. Of course, apart from the cast members' performances, and impressive costumes and make-up, adapting the characters of Charles Addams would also require a well-executed production design. The show's production designer, Mark Scruton, told Variety that he opted to use the original source material as his primary reference, particularly in the intricate stained-glass, Romanian forest, and shrunken head scenes.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Co-writer Explains That Huge Ancestral Plane Cameo
Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Marvel movies are usually fast-paced and action-packed, just as we like them. However, with the passing of Chadwick Boseman who portrayed King T’Challa aka The Black Panther in the MCU, the second Black Panther film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, was always going to be an emotional one. From the very opening minutes, the film was emotionally charged and remained that way for many of the characters throughout its runtime. A host of characters including Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) were finding ways to hide and conceal their grief. But for the one who would take up the mantle of Black Panther, she was in for a surprise cameo in the Ancestral Plane and co-writer, Joe Robert Cole explains the inspiration behind this.
Collider
Diego Luna Reveals Which ‘Andor’ Scene Made Him Cry on Set
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]. Across the twelve-episode first season of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor, Diego Luna has given consistently awe-inspiring performances that have reinforced why Cassian Andor is one of the best characters that Star Wars has ever created. Whether he has been scheming for ways to make enough money to finally escape Ferrix or realizing the true costs of rebellion, he has risen to meet the challenge while never losing sight of the realistic human component that makes Cassian such a compelling figure. It's hard to pin down just one scene where Luna's incredible acting skills shine brighter than any other moment.
Collider
'Andor's Ferrix Battle Shows Us What Rebellion Against the Empire Looks Like on a Smaller Scale
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. The opening scene of the season finale of Andor began not with the titular Cassian (Diego Luna) or any of the show's other primary characters. Instead, it rather pointedly opens with someone who we had briefly seen, though hadn’t come to know all that much up until now. Working meticulously though carefully in isolation is Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier), a young resident of Ferrix whose father had been recently killed by the Empire. It immediately becomes clear that what he is constructing is a bomb that he is intending to use against the same forces that have repressed him and so many others. It is a brief sequence of planning that he does entirely alone, driven by rage and grief more than anything, which sets off a conclusion that serves as a microcosm of what this story was interested in from the very start.
Collider
2022 Proves Superhero Movies Need to Evolve Beyond the Cameo
2022 is already winding to a close and that means every superhero movie of the year has already been released. The year’s crop of live-action superhero features, which encompassed The Batman, Morbius, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Adam, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, have been a massive boon to the bottom line of movie theaters. In North America alone, these six movies contributed over $1.6 billion to the box office landscape (as of this writing), with Wakanda Forever poised to add even more to that sum when all is said and done. The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept these films out of theaters for nearly all of 2020, but it’s clear their box office might hasn’t diminished during years and years of upheaval.
Collider
'The Ice Storm' Is a Perfect Watch For People Who Dread Thanksgiving
If you've ever stressed about seeing older relatives during the fourth week of November, then Ang Lee’s 1997 classic, and one of his best movies, The Ice Storm is the Thanksgiving movie for you. Unlike Halloween or Christmas, there aren’t a lot of essential “Thanksgiving” movies that are required viewing every holiday season. While Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is in a class of its own kind, you’d have to stretch to call films like Hannah and Her Sisters or Nobody’s Fool “Thanksgiving classics.” But The Ice Storm is a sensitive examination of the secrets beneath the surface of an idealized suburban community – a perfect subject to explore if you find being with your relatives uncomfortable on this holiday. The Ice Storm explores the inherent issue with “familial protocol” and the inability to communicate. By refusing to talk about uncomfortable topics, families can prevent themselves from healing. The Ice Storm looks at the consequences of avoiding important conversations.
Collider
'Andor': How Two Holograms Set Cassian and Jyn’s Fate With the Rebellion
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. In Rogue One directed by Gareth Edwards, one of the most emotional scenes centers around Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) watching a pre-recorded hologram of her father, Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) who reveals that he has “laid the groundwork of (his) revenge” on the Empire. Jyn learns that through her father’s revenge, he has also sacrificed himself for a cause that he believes will one day liberate the galaxy - the Rebellion. And now, we witness a similar scene in the finale of Andor, titled "Rix Road" Cassian’s (Diego Luna) mother Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw), appears before the entire town of Ferrix also via a pre-recorded hologram, and her son is listening to her words: “If I could do it again, I’d wake up early and be fighting these bastards.”
Collider
Here’s What ’1899’s Bold Music Choices Say About the Series
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 1899. Audiences are rightfully raving about the new Netflix hit, 1899. It boasts a terrific blend of mystery, supernatural sci-fi elements, and an international flavor that make it a unique offering on the streaming service. While you can find many articles about what the thriller offers in the way of its character arcs and storylines, we wanted to draw attention to the unusual and eclectic musical choices that are heard at the end of each episode. The original music for the show and the theme song overheard with the opening credits are performed by Eliot Sumner, who happens to be the son of former Police frontman and musical icon, Sting. The original material was written by Ben Frost, who has scored other noteworthy shows, including Fortitude, Ridley Scott's Raised By Wolves, and Dark, another Netflix hit produced by the same group. But what is so unusual about 1899 are the tracks that the show's music supervisor, Ian Neil (Rocketman, Kingsman: The Secret Service) chose to serve as metaphorical outros, or closing songs — particularly juxtaposed against the show's eerie and paranormal elements and turn of the 19th century setting.
Collider
Keegan-Michael Key Returns as ‘Key & Peele’ Substitute Teacher in Hilarious Paramount+ Ad
In the height of the streaming wars advertising is everything. There have been a ton of creative ads in the past that have highlighted a particular streamer’s rich library, but Paramount+ might have just dropped the funniest streaming commercial of all time which sees the return of an iconic Key & Peele character. In the streamer’s latest ad, Keegan-Michael Key returns as "Substitute Teacher" Mr. Garvey who loses it over Paramount’s various kid-friendly IPs.
Collider
Every Episode of Guillermo Del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Ranked, According to IMDb
Guillermo del Toro is a figure known for his background in horror, not only in many of his directorial works but also as a producer of various films within the genre. One of his latest productions is titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology series that tells a wide range of different spooky stories, each one of which is brought to life by a different director.
Collider
'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox has died at the age of 47. Aycox’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but she had been diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the sad news on Facebook, writing:. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented,...
Collider
'Bones And All' Featurette: Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Was Moved by Lee & Maren's Love Story
Bones and All star Timothée Chalamet has opened up on what drew him to the role of cannibalistic lover Lee in his latest movie. The film has roused interest for its horror-romance fusion which chronicles the story of Lee and Maren (Taylor Russell), two teenagers on the fringes of society that are forced to navigate identity, self-acceptance and a mutual addiction of consuming the flesh of humans. Whilst the movie has primarily garnered attention for its gory concept, its deeper themes are something the cast has consistently drawn attention to.
Collider
‘Strange World’ Ending Explained: What IS the Strange World?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Strange World. Strange World, the 61st film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, follows the Clade family, known for their legendary explorers, such as Jaeger (Dennis Quaid) and Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal). Strange World is a throwback to pulp comics and retro sci-fi films, a unique world full of intriguing creatures, odd lands, and, of course, family dynamics. For Disney, Strange World is stylistically different from what we’re used to from an animated Disney film, yet the heart and soul of the film remain wholly Disney.
Collider
'Terrifier 2' Gets Special Edition VHS Release
Nobody can get enough of Art the Clown and Damien Leone's massive horror hit Terrifier 2. The ultra-gory slasher became a fan favorite largely through word of mouth, earning a much wider, more successful theatrical run than initially expected. It has since seen releases on both 4K Ultra HD and on SCREAMBOX for streaming. Now, the film is turning to a format that feels all too appropriate - VHS. Cinedigm and SCREAMBOX have officially licensed a fully-functional VHS release through Broke Horror Fan and Witter Entertainment that fans can add to their collection.
Collider
'Godzilla's Black and White Footage Makes it a True Horror Film
You can call Legendary’s MonsterVerse a lot of things. Depending on what you’ve made of them to date, you might call them fun, inconsistent, exciting, needlessly grim, spectatcular, overproduced, and a textbook example of modern franchise filmmaking, for better or for worse. You can’t call any of them a horror movie, not in the traditional sense of being a movie intended to illicit horror in the audience. Almost none of the Japanese Godzilla films are horror pictures either, not really. They prioritize fantasy, spectacle, action, monster pantomime, and sometimes comedy well before elements of terror. Only three of the monster king’s films aim to set viewers’ hair on end. Shin Godzilla (2016) ramps up the carnage and tries to shock with gross mutations of Godzilla himself, with mixed results. The Return of Godzilla (1984) leans heavily into the possibility of destruction during the Cold War, effectively enough but inevitably dated. And then there’s the black and white original from 1954.
Comments / 0