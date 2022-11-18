Look, I've had enough. Our football team is destroying my mental health, and I have it on the unimpeachable authority of the TexAgs message board that I'm not the only one. I know we're supposed to be "good Ags," but I'm not feeling so great this season. Luckily the solution is deceptively simple: Abolish the Texas A&M football program.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO