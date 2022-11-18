Read full article on original website
Newly unionized nurses in Wichita take action to address safety after shot fired inside hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The newly unionized nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita took their first action this week, addressing safety and security at the hospital. This follows the discharge of a gun this month on the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis pediatric floor. National Nurses United...
Building fire in Sedgwick draws mutual aid response
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from both Sedgwick and Harvey counties responded to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick on Wednesday afternoon. Halstead Fire/EMS shared photos on Facebook showing smoke coming from the building in the 300 block of Lincoln. The large fire required a mutual aid response...
Wichita restaurants busy with Thanksgiving preparations
Wichita Wagonmasters some 184 turkeys for families in need
Experts explain dangers of leaving children inside running vehicles
City of Lawton updated trash collection hours
WSU MDL lab testing for RSV, flu & COVID-19
Where’s Shane? Cooking up turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - So many during the holidays take the time to help those who need it, and this morning we’re getting a look at a group doing just that. Each Thanksgiving holiday, the Wichita Wagonmasters smoke turkeys for those less fortunate. Over 100 turkeys will be cooked up and delivered by the Fraternal Order of Police! This morning we’ll be out helping prepare the birds and get more info on this great annual event. You can find more information on the Wagonmasters at www.wagonmasters.org.
Hays seeks to build new fire station
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
Vehicle hits, critically injures pedestrian in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was critically injured Monday night after he was hit by a vehicle in south Wichita. The accident happened around 9:25 p.m. near 47th St. S. and K-15. Lt. Tim Forshee with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said it appears the man stepped off the curb and into the road where he was struck by a vehicle. He was not in a designated crosswalk. He said a witness started chest compressions on the victim after the accident before emergency crews arrived.
Single test could help prevent spreading viruses over Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ‘Tis the season of spreading gratitude, but it’s also the season of illnesses. Doctors in Wichita are seeing both RSV and flu cases hit earlier than typical seasons. Some pediatricians say they’ve seen flu cases rising in the last couple of weeks. If...
Southwestern College to cut 8 majors, minors
FactFinder 12: 1-on-1 with Wichita’s new police chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time, FactFinder 12 sat down with Wichita’s new police chief. Joseph “Joe” Sullivan comes to Wichita from Philadelphia where he retired from the local police department in 2020 as deputy commissioner. After serving the Philadelphia Police Department for more than 25 years, he moved on to work for a company that sells body armor and personal protection equipment. Sullivan also ran a charity to support families and children of fallen first responders.
Wichita gas prices fall under $3, drop benefits Thanksgiving travelers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers traveling for Thanksgiving may have found savings if they chose to wait until Wednesday to hit the road. Gas prices are $2.99 at many stations in Wichita. The city hasn’t seen a price that low since January. AAA predicts 54.6 million people nationwide will...
Floor furnace blamed for overnight house fire in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) identified floor furnace as the source of an overnight house fire in north Wichita that extensively damaged a home. One person in the home when the fire started made it out safely before crews arrived, the department said. The WFD said...
Sedgwick County certifies local 2022 midterm election results
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission wrapped its part in certifying the 2022 midterm election results from local races. Next, the Kansas Board of Canvassers will certify the results of state and federal offices. Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said her office will soon turn their focus...
Crews respond to house near in southeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a large house fire Monday afternoon. The fire broke out at the home in the 9500 block of E. Stafford Court, near Pawnee and Webb, around 3 p.m. The fire department said the residents had moved most of their belongings...
Wichita school board approves timeline for superintendent search
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school board will move ahead in the search for its next superintendent. Earlier this month, Dr. Alicia Thompson announced her retirement at the end of the school year. Monday afternoon, BOE members approved two timelines for the superintendent search. The first is a 30-day...
