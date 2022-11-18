WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - So many during the holidays take the time to help those who need it, and this morning we’re getting a look at a group doing just that. Each Thanksgiving holiday, the Wichita Wagonmasters smoke turkeys for those less fortunate. Over 100 turkeys will be cooked up and delivered by the Fraternal Order of Police! This morning we’ll be out helping prepare the birds and get more info on this great annual event. You can find more information on the Wagonmasters at www.wagonmasters.org.

