Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
News4Jax.com
Missing man found dead in Guana River area, St. Johns County deputies say
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A search for a missing 57-year-old man in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area ended tragically Tuesday when his body was found, St. Johns County deputies said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deployed a “tremendous amount...
News4Jax.com
Florida officials seek $250K fine against Orlando FreeFall operator in teen’s death
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation into a 14-year-old boy’s fatal plunge from the Orlando FreeFall thrill ride determined that the boy’s death was caused by changes made to the seat’s sensors. Now, the Florida Department of Agriculture is seeking a $250,000 administrative fine against the ride’s operator, officials announced Tuesday during a news conference, News4JAX sister station WKMG News 6 reports.
News4Jax.com
Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida
In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.
News4Jax.com
In historic first, St. Johns County teachers vote down pay raise because it wasn’t enough
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County teachers have rejected a proposed pay raise, with many saying the raise wasn’t big enough. The fact that the union rejected the proposal was historic. The St. Johns County teachers union has been around since 1975 and has never voted against a pay increase — until last week.
News4Jax.com
‘Serial con man’ opens new Florida business after stint in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A convicted felon whom federal prosecutors once called a “serial con man” recently opened a new company in Florida that advertised accounting and legal services, News4JAX sister station WKMG News 6 learned. Michael Nelson, 51, did not respond to written questions from News 6...
News4Jax.com
How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
News4Jax.com
Ready to cash in? You could have money, property waiting to be claimed in time for holidays
It’s that time of year! It’s time for Florida’s Holiday Money Hunt! News4JAX is officially launching the yearly campaign with Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to help you put extra cash in your pocket -- at a time when all of us could really use the extra money.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns man claims $2M jackpot after playing draw game, Florida Lottery says
A 66-year-old St. Johns man claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing held on Aug. 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, Lottery officials announced Monday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,368,554.50, according to Lottery officials. They...
News4Jax.com
Ware offers Saturday early voting in Senate runoff, other local counties start Monday
Despite a Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday allowing counties to offer early voting this coming Saturday in a U.S. Senate runoff election, several local counties in Southeast Georgia are opting to start early voting on Monday. Glynn, Camden and Charlton counties will all begin early voting on Nov. 28...
News4Jax.com
Turkey Giveaway ends in minutes after high demand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of turkeys were given away Monday morning during a turkey giveaway from The Pendas Law Firm. This type of giveaway event always has high demand – but this year, especially. Eileen Whitlock told News4JAX she would likely forgo any celebration if not for giveaways...
