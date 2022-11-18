Local woman faces federal charges for alleged role in national fraud ring

PORTLAND Ore. ( KOIN ) – A Portland federal grand jury is charging a local woman for her alleged role in a fraud ring that reportedly used stolen identities to open fraudulent accounts and produce false documents.

The woman, identified as Mary Phoenix Nguyen of Oregon City, faces a bevy of charges, including aggravated identity theft; social security fraud; illegally possessing device-making equipment; producing, using, or trafficking a counterfeit access device; making illegal transactions with an access device, and possessing fifteen or more unauthorized access devices.

Court documents state that Nguyen, along with others in the Portland and Vancouver areas, was investigated by Homeland Security beginning in April 2022 for a fraud ring that extended from Portland through Texas, all the way to Florida.

Nguyen and the other involved suspects are reportedly accused of using stolen identities and other personal information to obtain credit cards, access bank accounts, apply for auto loans and rent residencies.

Officials say that it’s believed Nguyen and her alleged accomplices have cost victims upwards of $120,000 between at least February 2021 and October 2022, in addition to ” fraudulently obtained vehicles with a total estimated value of more than $150,000.”

The 40-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Oregon City in October 2022. At her arraignment on Thursday, Nguyen pleaded not guilty before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and is now scheduled for a jury trial beginning on January 3, 2023.

