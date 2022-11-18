Remote desert camps house World Cup fans on a budget. AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — World Cup fans who found hotels in central Doha booked up or far beyond their budget have settled for vast fan villages some hour away from the city. From the moment that Qatar was named host of the World Cup, fears mounted over how the tiny country would find rooms for the massive influx of 1.2 million fans — roughly a third of the nation’s total population. Qatar’s frenzied building program delivered tens of thousands of rooms through new hotels, rented apartments and even three giant cruise ships. But soaring prices have forced many thrifty fans into remote desert campsites and giant fan villages in Doha’s outer reaches, including one near the airport consisting of corrugated box rooms.

