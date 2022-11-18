Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:56 p.m. EST
Remote desert camps house World Cup fans on a budget. AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — World Cup fans who found hotels in central Doha booked up or far beyond their budget have settled for vast fan villages some hour away from the city. From the moment that Qatar was named host of the World Cup, fears mounted over how the tiny country would find rooms for the massive influx of 1.2 million fans — roughly a third of the nation’s total population. Qatar’s frenzied building program delivered tens of thousands of rooms through new hotels, rented apartments and even three giant cruise ships. But soaring prices have forced many thrifty fans into remote desert campsites and giant fan villages in Doha’s outer reaches, including one near the airport consisting of corrugated box rooms.
Ukrainians suffer in cold, darkness as president implores U.N. to punish Russia
KYIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the U.N. Security Council to act against Russia over air strikes on civilian infrastructure that again plunged Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.
White House, House GOP offer dueling talking points for Thanksgiving dinner
(The Center Square) – White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain issued talking points for Thanksgiving dinner to be used “when ‘that Uncle’ comes ‘at you’ about [President Joe Biden]” on Twitter Wednesday. House Republicans quickly issued a rebuttal. The White House talking...
Richest current Democratic politicians in Congress
Using a database compiled by Insider from congressional disclosure reports, Stacker ranked current Democratic politicians in Congress by their total estimated net worth. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy condemns ‘energy terror’ at UN meeting after 10 die in latest mass strikes
Ukraine president calls on security council to take action against Russia; EU negotiations fail to agree price cap on Russian oil
Meta claims US military link to pro-US online propaganda on Facebook
Facebook parent company Meta claims individuals associated with the US military were behind accounts spreading pro-US propaganda abroad.Meta had taken down these accounts in August, saying they exhibited “coordinated inauthentic behaviour” after the profiles were flagged by independent researchers.These profiles had been posting content promoting the US and opposing countries like Russia, China and Iran, according to a report published in August by the analytics firm Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO).The network’s activity was found across Meta’s platforms, including 39 Facebook accounts, 16 Pages, two Groups and 26 Instagram accounts.About 22,000 accounts followed one or more of...
White House Urges COVID Booster Shots Again, Citing Effectiveness
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It’s not too late to get the latest COVID-19 booster shot. Whether it’s the bivalent vaccine from drug maker Pfizer or from Moderna, the shots offer more protection against symptomatic infection, public health officials reiterated at a White House briefing on Tuesday.
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread out...
