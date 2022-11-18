ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The Associated Press

Wiggins scores season-best 31 points, Warriors beat Clippers

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 31 points, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers during a key stretch midway through the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-107 on Wednesday night. Wiggins shot 12 for 18 and matched his most 3-pointers this season with six in his third straight 20-point performance. Stephen Curry added 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds, while Klay Thompson scored 18 points. He hit his first three shots and two 3-pointers and four of his initial five shots on the way to 15 points in the opening quarter. After a one-handed slam in transition late in the first, he raised both arms to get the crowd going as he ran back on defense. After a slow start this season finding his shooting groove, Thompson was coming off a season-best 41-point game at Houston on Sunday in which he made 10 3s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

DeRozan scores 36, Bulls down Bucks 118-113

MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and eight assists, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113 on Wednesday night. Chicago began the week with a 6-10 record and having lost four straight but has now beaten the NBA’s top two teams. The Bulls ended Boston’s nine-game winning streak on Monday. “We’ve had some down moments, losing games in a row, dropping games we feel like we should have won. Getting our butts whooped at home,” DeRozan said. “We’ve kind of went through so many emotions already, 20 games into the season. Sometimes, that’s beneficial. You’ve got to soak in that hurt.” Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic scored 18 points apiece for Chicago, and Coby White finished with 14 points.
CHICAGO, IL
KGO

Clippers rule out Kawhi Leonard (ankle) against Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO -- LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not face the Golden State Warriorshere on Wednesday due to a sprained right ankle. Leonard landed awkwardly after attempting to block a shot late in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' win over the visitingUtah Jazzon Monday. "Just rolled my ankle,"...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGO

49ers emerge as legit NFC threat after beating Cardinals

MEXICO CITY -- The San Francisco 49ers are headed home with a win -- and tied for first in the NFC West -- after defeating the Arizona Cardinals38-10 at Estadio Azteca on Monday night. With 78,427 fans in attendance for the NFL's final international game of the season, the Niners...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

