theorangetimes.com
Orange Residents Invent Breath-Powered Generator
Deep brain stimulators are implantable devices that can serve as an important tool for treating certain diseases, such as Parkinson’s. But they suffer from a major drawback: the battery needs regular changing via surgery. Now a team of researchers at UCONN, including Orange couple Islam Mosa and Esraa Elsanadidy,...
firefighternation.com
Volunteer Firefighters Blast Norwich (CT) Auto-Aid Ordinance; Tax Questions Muddy the Issues
Claire Bessette – The Day, New London, Conn. Nov. 18—NORWICH — Volunteer firefighters and supporters hammered the City Council Public Safety Committee for an hour Thursday against two proposed ordinances they said would “drive a wedge” between the paid and volunteer departments. One ordinance would...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages New Haven Home
A fire damaged a home in New Haven on Saturday morning. Crews were called to Brooklawn Circle around 8 a.m. for a report of a structure fire. According to New Haven Fire Department, heavy fire was reported through the roof, floors and in the basement. Photos from the scene appear...
Connecticut’s Crystal Mall: Dead Mall Walking or Still Alive and Well?
If you walked into the Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut, you might ask yourself, "Where is everybody?" Some may say it's like shopping in a ghost town. The fact is this mall that opened in 1984 is in trouble and is only 40% occupied, according to wtnh.com. According to a...
New Britain Herald
New Britain breaks ground on new, $20 million Public Works Operation Facility
NEW BRITAIN – The city held a groundbreaking for the new Public Works Operations Facility Thursday morning. “While I hope that none of you need the services of police or fire, you need our services every single day, whether you’re driving down the road, when you turn on your faucet, flush your toilet, that’s Public Works and God help me it’s going to snow pretty soon and we have to clean up that mess too,” said Mark Moriarty, Public Works director We maintain 170 miles of streets, and we have 40,000 trash and recycling bins around the city, but despite the great job that I think that we do, despite how vital we are to the city, I never thought the building of a new facility would get done during my tenure as director.”
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Head-On Crash
2022-11-19@1:11pm–#Shelton CT– Report of a head-on two car crash Armstrong and Peters Lane with injuries. Reports said one of the cars was on fire but now out. Everyone are out of the vehicles. This news report is made possible by:
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
wamc.org
Tuskegee Airmen to speak at New England Air Museum in Connecticut
On Saturday, the New England Air Museum is presenting a talk with three members of the famed African American World War II unit known as the Tuskegee Airmen. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the museum’s new permanent exhibit “The Tuskegee Airmen: Their Untold Stories,” which is expected to open in Spring 2023. Among those speaking at the museum – which is located at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut – is Lt. Col. Harry Stewart. Now 98, Stewart flew more than 40 combat missions in the European Theater and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters called to house fire in Portland
PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a home in Portland on Friday morning. Middletown fighters, who were called as mutual aid along with crews from other fire departments, said the fire was on Evergreen Avenue. A Channel 3 crew on the scene found the home heavily damaged:. There’s...
Eyewitness News
Local New Haven teacher up for Grammy award
Kristen Johnson with the Better Business Bureau helps us avoid scams that are targeting online shoppers. Eversource is explaining the reasoning behind its proposed rate hikes.
Eyewitness News
Fake fire alarm box to be removed from utility pole in Derby
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - Someone put up a fake fire alarm box at an intersection in Derby. Derby Fire Chief David Lenart said the fake pull box was discovered on a utility pole near Hawthorn and Nutmeg avenues. “We have contacted the Derby Police Department and [the] utility company that...
Passenger Dies, Multiple Drivers Injured In Chain-Reaction, 5-Vehicle Crash In Cheshire
A man died and three other people were injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New Haven County town of Cheshire at about 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2010 Lexus ES 350 was northbound on Highland Avenue...
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Everything Flows Downhill: Old Lyme residents mount challenge to sewer project
Everything Flows Downhill. The fight is just beginning The post Everything Flows Downhill: Old Lyme residents mount challenge to sewer project appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
darientimes.com
More than 1,100 outages reported Sunday as high winds hit CT
More than 1,100 customers were without power Sunday evening as high winds buffeted Connecticut, according to United Illuminating and Eversource. As of 8:45 p.m., United Illuminating reported 516 outages among its customer base. Nearly all of the outages were in Easton, where more than 16% of the customers were without power.
New Britain Herald
PET OF THE WEEK: Precious
I can live in a single family home. I want to live with kids over 10. I might like to live with a dog but want to meet them first. I am a high energy kind of dog and am looking for a home where I can get lots of exercise every day.
“Everything is going up”: Customers react to Eversource, UI bill increase
Conn. (WTNH) – Affected customers are getting ready for some sticker shock at the start of the new year. Eversource and United Illuminating (UI) filed new supply rates with the state’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demand. On average, an Eversource residential electric customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours of power each […]
westportjournal.com
A sneak peek at Westport’s priciest condos
WESTPORT — What might be the town’s priciest condo complex gave people a sneak peek of its progress Thursday afternoon. Bankside House, a 12-unit development nearing completion on the west bank of the Saugatuck River, offers units from $2.6 million and north. Cranes and other heavy machinery surrounded...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
sheltonherald.com
Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton
SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
