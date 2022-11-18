Read full article on original website
Bellefonte woman victim in fatal I-80 crash at Loganton Exit
GREENE TOWNSHIP, PA – A Bellefonte woman lost her life in a one-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon at the Loganton exit of Interstate 80. State police identified the victim as Jamie A. Goodyear, 41; police said she was deceased as a result of the crash. The police report said...
Woman reportedly assaulted, strangled
Danville, Pa. — Hospital employees contacted police after a woman sought treatment for an assault early Saturday morning. Staff at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville called troopers after the 35-year-old Lewisburg woman came to the hospital Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. The woman reportedly told police she'd been assaulted and choked by Frederick Stephens earlier that morning outside his home on Camp Road in Liberty Township. Stephens, 41, also allegedly damaged the woman's 2001 Ford Focus, according to State Police at Milton. Police plan to charge Stephens with strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment.
Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
Police: Woman steals close to $300 of groceries
Muncy, Pa. — Police say a woman stole close to $300 of grocery items at a self-checkout at the Muncy Weis Markets. Shelby Denea Hoffman, 30, of Muncy, rang up items at the self-checkout on Nov. 16. For each paid item she put in a bag, she put additional unpaid items in, according to Trooper Dylan Houser of state police at Montoursville. Hoffman took $297 of merchandise before staff caught her. ...
Delivery driver assaulted during pizza run
Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work. The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. ...
Missing teen found safe
Lock Haven, Pa. — A 17-year-old who went missing Thursday has been found and is safe, according to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department. A massive search had been underway for the autistic teen, who was last spotted near the Lock Haven YMCA on East Water Street around 7 p.m. He was barefoot and shirtless, with only a blanket for warmth in freezing temperatures, police said. Residents joined police and fire...
Watsontown Man Facing DUI Charges with Child in Vehicle
WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man is facing a DUI and other charges after being found driving under the influence with a toddler inside his vehicle. Watsontown Police say, charged is 20-year-old Dakota Lowry for the October 24 incident in the 100 block of Main Street in the borough. Officers...
Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case
DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
Cell phones banned from Clinton County Court facilities
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Visitors to the Clinton County Courthouse, the county’s Garden Building and the county’s three district court offices may no longer bring cellphones into those facilities. A court order to that effect was signed by President Judge Craig P. Miller on Monday and the new edict went into effect on Tuesday.
Thief used debit card for online purchase
Forksville, Pa. — A woman's debit card was used to make a fraudulent purchase online, according to State Police at Laporte. The 41-year-old Forksville woman reported the theft on Nov. 19 after discovering someone had used her debit card to make an online purchase at Sam's Club for $570. Anyone with information about the theft if asked to call the Laporte barracks at 570-946-4610.
Police: Man was allegedly high when he crashed car with child inside
Muncy, Pa. — A Turbotville man who crashed his car last summer was allegedly high on marijuana and had a child with him, police say. Brandon Robert Van Scoy, 30, lost control of his car and hit a guide rail on Interstate 180 westbound in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of July 27. Trooper Jeffrey Urban of state police at Montoursville said Van Scoy was driving 85 mph at the...
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash that caused a hours-long traffic disruption Friday, according to state police. The coroner was called to the crash that took place eastbound on I-80, however, details about the crash are still limited. Eastbound lanes from Exit 97 Route 219 to Exit 101 […]
Stolen firearm located in car belonging to ex-con
Sunbury, Pa. — A Northumberland woman, already convicted of drug charges in 2009, was found with a stolen handgun last month. Lindsey Nicole Rebuck was charged with several felonies when authorities received reports for a stolen firearm. An accuser reported Rebuck had taken the weapon on Oct. 16 and spoke with officer Trey Kurtz the same day, according to the report. The 34-year-old Rebuck drove to the property near the...
Man found guilty of burning down motorcycle club sentenced
Williamsport, Pa. — An Old Lycoming man found guilty of intentionally burning down a motorcycle club was sentenced this week. Damon Lee Millington will spend a minimum of 15 years in prison for the conviction with the possibility of maxing out at 30 years. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years. Related reading: Jurors decide fate of Road Knight Motorcycle Club arsonist ...
I-80 reopened near DuBois following hours-long closure due to fatal crash, weather
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — According to PennDOT's 511 PA alert page, Interstate 80 eastbound, near the DuBois exit, has reopened after being closed for several hours due to a fatal crash and snow squalls in the area. Clearfield County coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed that her office was called...
Half ounce of crack, Oxy pills located during search
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of possessing half an ounce of crack, oxycodone pills, and $800 in cash was taken into custody by Williamsport police on Oct. 20 Police enforced a search warrant on 56-year-old Terrence Powell’s home near the 1000 block of Market Street. Powell allegedly resisted Officer Clint Gardner's attenpts to arrest him. “I walked up to Powell, identified myself as Williamsport Police, and asked him...
4 things to know about State College’s new police complaint process
STATE COLLEGE — On March 20, 2019, a State College police officer shot and killed Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man experiencing a mental health crisis. The shooting marked the first time in State College Police Department history that an officer killed someone. The community responded with outrage, sparking a series of follow-up actions by the State College Borough Council. One was to establish the Community Oversight Board, a group of civilians tasked with oversight of the police.
Man, woman accused of pulling shotgun on another couple, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple called 911 after an argument resulted in a man and his girlfriend getting shotguns and threatening everyone’s life, Pennsylvania State Police report. According to state troopers, they responded to a call at Snappy’s in Curwensville Sunday, Nov. 13, where the couple went after the alleged incident took place. […]
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80: report
The coroner’s office was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, where a snow squall warning was in effect, according to reports. WJAC reported Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder confirmed to the outlet that her office was dispatched to the multi-vehicle crash, near DuBois. Earlier...
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
