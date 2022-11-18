ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, TN

bbbtv12.com

Man sentenced after plea in fatal O.R. hit-and-run

According to Oak Ridge Today, online news a 31-year-old man received a two-year sentence and was placed on supervised probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on the Oak Ridge Turnpike in 2020. Christian Ariel Ordonez-Alvarenga, entered his plea in Anderson...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

FBI, IRS searched Farragut home

Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign. Brian Kelsey faces a maximum sentence of five years for each count. Scott Carmichael was indicted for second-degree murder. When out-of-stock antibiotic will be back on the shelves. Updated: 5 hours ago. Children around the country are suffering from...
FARRAGUT, TN
WBIR

TBI: Former Union Co. deputy indicted on charge of official oppression for unlawfully arresting woman

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that a former Union County deputy was indicted on a charge of official oppression. They said that in September, TBI special agents started investigating allegations involving a woman who was unlawfully arrested. They Joey Lynn McBee, 40, approached the woman who was visiting a home in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing.
UNION COUNTY, TN
WBIR

SCSO: Blount Co. man indicted for murder in woman's overdose death

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man was indicted for second-degree murder in a woman's overdose death, according to a release from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a 41-year-old woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl on Feb. 19, 2021, and the Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit (Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, SCSO), as well as investigators from the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division, worked to identify the person that provided the victim with the fatal dose of Fentanyl.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Oneida man arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fleeing from police

ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a crossbow from Walmart and subsequently fleeing from police. McKinley Moore, 20, of a Paint Rock Road address, has been apprehended and faces several charges in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16.
ONEIDA, TN
bbbtv12.com

ARMED ROBBERY OF LAKE CITY HWY GAS STATION ENDS IN ARREST

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Rocky Top 76 Gas Station on Lake City Highway. The suspect, later identified as Carlos Hernandez (21) of Oak Ridge, fled the scene prior to the 911 call being placed. Video surveillance showed Hernandez holding two gas station employees at gun point while taking the till from the cash register. ACSO deputies obtained the vehicle description driven by Hernandez from the gas station security cameras.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for DUI with 7-year-old in car, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under the influence with a 7-year-old in the car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The arrest happened around 1:00 a.m. on Westland Drive. According to the report, officers were dispatched to check out...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home

Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after filming minor University of Tennessee student using restroom, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Monday after filming a University of Tennessee student using the restroom, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The incident happened at the Student Union, the report said. An officer arrived on scene and spoke to James Robert Biernik, 21, who was accused of taking the video of the student using the restroom. Biernik denied filming anyone, the report said, but the victim, a minor, reportedly had a video of their own showing Biernik pointing his camera at them while they used the restroom.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Sevierville Police search for suspect in ‘multiple’ vehicle burglaries

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement in Sevier County are looking for a suspect whom they believe was involved in a string of vehicle burglaries in Sevierville. According to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, the suspect was seen in several cameras walking from house to house on front porches and carports on Caton Road and Riverview Circle.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

FBI arrives at Farragut home as part of IRS investigation

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The FBI said its agents and others responded to a home in West Knox County Tuesday afternoon as part of an IRS investigation. Evidence technicians with the FBI, Knox County Major Crimes Unit and others were spotted at a home on the 400 block of Wyndham Hall Lane in Farragut.
FARRAGUT, TN
