Blount County man indicted on murder charge in woman’s fentanyl death
A Blount County man is facing a charges including second-degree murder after a woman died of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl in 2021, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.
Man sentenced after plea in fatal O.R. hit-and-run
According to Oak Ridge Today, online news a 31-year-old man received a two-year sentence and was placed on supervised probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on the Oak Ridge Turnpike in 2020. Christian Ariel Ordonez-Alvarenga, entered his plea in Anderson...
FBI, IRS searched Farragut home
Tenn. Senator pleads guilty to secretly funneling money for 2016 campaign. Brian Kelsey faces a maximum sentence of five years for each count. Scott Carmichael was indicted for second-degree murder. When out-of-stock antibiotic will be back on the shelves. Updated: 5 hours ago. Children around the country are suffering from...
TBI: Former Union Co. deputy indicted on charge of official oppression for unlawfully arresting woman
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that a former Union County deputy was indicted on a charge of official oppression. They said that in September, TBI special agents started investigating allegations involving a woman who was unlawfully arrested. They Joey Lynn McBee, 40, approached the woman who was visiting a home in Luttrell and unlawfully arrested her for trespassing.
SCSO: Blount Co. man indicted for murder in woman's overdose death
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County man was indicted for second-degree murder in a woman's overdose death, according to a release from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Officials said a 41-year-old woman died as a result of a drug overdose involving Fentanyl on Feb. 19, 2021, and the Sevier County Street Crimes/Narcotics Unit (Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, Gatlinburg Police Department, SCSO), as well as investigators from the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division, worked to identify the person that provided the victim with the fatal dose of Fentanyl.
Union County deputy accused of illegally arresting woman
A former Union County deputy has been charged after special agents investigated an unlawful arrest of a woman in Luttrell, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Oak Ridge man charged after armed robbery incident at gas station
An Oak Ridge man is facing charges after an armed robbery at a gas station on Lake City Highway, according to Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker.
FBI agents at West Knox County home amid IRS investigation
FBI agents were seen at a home in Farragut Tuesday. One person has reportedly died after agents found them with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Oneida man arrested after allegedly shoplifting and fleeing from police
ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a crossbow from Walmart and subsequently fleeing from police. McKinley Moore, 20, of a Paint Rock Road address, has been apprehended and faces several charges in connection with the incident that allegedly occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 16.
ARMED ROBBERY OF LAKE CITY HWY GAS STATION ENDS IN ARREST
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an armed robbery at the Rocky Top 76 Gas Station on Lake City Highway. The suspect, later identified as Carlos Hernandez (21) of Oak Ridge, fled the scene prior to the 911 call being placed. Video surveillance showed Hernandez holding two gas station employees at gun point while taking the till from the cash register. ACSO deputies obtained the vehicle description driven by Hernandez from the gas station security cameras.
Man arrested for DUI with 7-year-old in car, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under the influence with a 7-year-old in the car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The arrest happened around 1:00 a.m. on Westland Drive. According to the report, officers were dispatched to check out...
Mother of McAlister's cashier responds after KCSO said a deputy was refused service
The Knox County Sheriff's Office said on Monday a cashier at McAlister's refused to take the order of a deputy. The mother of the cashier said that is untrue.
Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home
Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
Remains found in Monroe County identified as man missing for more than 3 years
The remains of a man missing for more than three years have been identified after a hunter discovered them in late October.
KPD: One dead, two hurt after early morning shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and two are hurt after a shooting in the 2700 block of East Fifth Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting, which occurred outside of a house, at around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers...
Man arrested after filming minor University of Tennessee student using restroom, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Monday after filming a University of Tennessee student using the restroom, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The incident happened at the Student Union, the report said. An officer arrived on scene and spoke to James Robert Biernik, 21, who was accused of taking the video of the student using the restroom. Biernik denied filming anyone, the report said, but the victim, a minor, reportedly had a video of their own showing Biernik pointing his camera at them while they used the restroom.
Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.
Sevierville Police search for suspect in ‘multiple’ vehicle burglaries
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement in Sevier County are looking for a suspect whom they believe was involved in a string of vehicle burglaries in Sevierville. According to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, the suspect was seen in several cameras walking from house to house on front porches and carports on Caton Road and Riverview Circle.
FBI arrives at Farragut home as part of IRS investigation
FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The FBI said its agents and others responded to a home in West Knox County Tuesday afternoon as part of an IRS investigation. Evidence technicians with the FBI, Knox County Major Crimes Unit and others were spotted at a home on the 400 block of Wyndham Hall Lane in Farragut.
Knox Co. family hopes TN Supreme Court ruling means their son will get out of prison soon
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Almeer Nance's family said they hope a Tennessee Supreme Court ruling means he will get out of prison, soon. The state's high court ruled Friday that life sentences for juveniles convicted of homicide are cruel and unusual. People convicted of crimes as juveniles should be eligible for parole after 25 to 36 years, the court said.
