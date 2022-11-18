NBA Analyst Shockingly Says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Might Be Better Than Ja Morant

Tim Bontemps believes that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is potentially a better player than Ja Morant.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been having a fantastic year with the Oklahoma City Thunder , and he has been the fulcrum for everything the team does offensively. Currently, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 5.9 APG.

There is no question that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would likely be considered a top-15 player if he managed to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to more wins. however, the team simply is only 7-8 right now and 11th in the Western Conference.

Despite the lack of team success, it seems as though some people are ready to put Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over other established players. Recently, NBA analyst Tim Bontemps claimed that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander "might be better than Ja Morant", adding that he is the "most underrated" player in the NBA.

Despite the statistics, it is hard to put Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over Ja Morant as of right now. Ja Morant managed to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to the No. 2 seed last season, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not managed to make the playoffs as a No. 1 option thus far.

Obviously, there is a chance that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander does end up becoming a player on Ja Morant's level in the future. His individual brilliance thus far definitely suggests that this is possible. However, basketball is a team sport, and it is unfair to Ja Morant to say that a player that has never led his team to the playoffs is better.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made The Paul George Trade A Win For The Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the Paul George trade in 2019. Due to him becoming an All-Star/All-NBA caliber player, this trade has become a win for the Thunder, as the Clippers have been unable to win a championship despite going all-in on the Paul George trade. A lot of fans seem to think that this trade was one of the worst trades in recent memory for the Los Angeles Clippers , and at this point, it's hard to disagree with that notion.

Obviously, there is still a chance that the Los Angeles Clippers will win the championship. A healthy Kawhi Leonard means that it is definitely a possibility, but that is a big "if" right now based on the star's overall durability and his availability this season. They were notably viewed as one of the favorites to win the championship ahead of this season .

Hopefully, the Oklahoma City Thunder are able to build a competitive roster around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he enters his prime. They definitely have a lot of promise as a team, and we'll see what they look like a few years from now.

