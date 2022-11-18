CJ McCollum Says Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Have Learned How To Work Together

CJ McCollum believes that the Boston Celtics are succeeding because Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are effectively sharing the court.

The Boston Celtics have picked up where they left off in the 2022 NBA Finals and have had a great start to their championship-winning campaign. They currently have the best record in the NBA at 12-3 and have bounced back from losing their head coach in the summer without missing a beat.

The credit for this also has to be given to the amazing Celtics' duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum is in the MVP conversation for his sensational play this season while Brown looks like an All-Star while averaging the highest numbers of his career.

CJ McCollum has linked the success the Celtics are having with the improved chemistry of their star duo.

“I think they’ve figured out how to co-exist together,” McCollum said. “They’re not fighting each other for shots. … They’ve figured out how to both remain themselves while empowering each other. And that’s very hard to do. They got that close to winning a championship, so they realized, ‘If we can just tinker some things, start off a little bit better, and not be under .500 at the halfway mark,’ then they give themselves a better chance of getting back to the Finals" (h/t ClutchPoints )

Tatum is averaging 31.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists to start the season, being the leader of the Celtics on the court. Brown isn't far behind with season averages of 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

Are The Celtics Breaking Through The Championship Barrier Again?

Through the first 15 games of the season, only 2 genuine contenders have emerged in the Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams have started the season off hot, with the Bucks finding their success despite Khris Middleton being out and Giannis Antetokounmpo missing a few games.

The addition of Malcolm Brogdon and how coach Joe Mazzulla has treated the stream have made it a near-perfect start to the season for the Celtics. It's just a question of how far they can go after years of fine-tuning and developing this roster.

