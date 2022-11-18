'Hospitals are busy': flu cases continue to rise ahead of busy holiday travel season

SAN ANTONIO - We at News 4 San Antonio continue to “Pay It 4ward,” by awarding another deserving local non-profit with a $1,000 check courtesy of Carabin Shaw. This campaign is a way of giving back to local non-profits who do so much in our community. Each month Anna Shaw from Carabin Shaw awards a local non-profit so they can continue helping others, and News 4 helps spotlight the lucky recipient.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO