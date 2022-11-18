'Hospitals are busy': flu cases continue to rise ahead of busy holiday travel season

Read full article on original website
Griswald has made it to Seguin
It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
San Antonio Pets Alive declares Code Red, urges you to help save a dog's life
San Antonio Pets Alive is facing a Code Red. There are about 40 dogs, including puppies at risk of being killed at the city of San Antonio’s Municipal Shelter. They are in urgent need of fosters and adopters to help save these lives. All dog and puppy adoption fees...
Showers taper off Monday afternoon, but clouds, rain chances continue through Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO - Early Monday morning, another batch of mist, drizzle or showers will move across the area with a very isolated risk of a thunder too. Rain chances will taper off later Monday afternoon but clouds will linger and keep temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Our western...
Another cold front will bring rain and breezy conditions for Thanksgiving Day
SAN ANTONIO - Cloudy skies again today with patchy mist. We've had a few showers move across today as well but not quite the coverage of yesterday. Temperatures for the first time since Saturday 3am have hit 50 or warmer in San Antonio too. While a chilly day, it does feel a bit milder and a touch more humid than recent days.
Preparations in high gear to bring Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Preparations are underway for the 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner at the Convention Center. Sen. John Cornyn joined about 100 volunteers on Monday morning to help get the food ready to feed thousands of people on Thursday. It starts with 550 turkeys. That's priority one for...
PAY IT 4WARD: Local non-profit awarded $1,000 to help with Thanksgiving dinner
SAN ANTONIO - We at News 4 San Antonio continue to “Pay It 4ward,” by awarding another deserving local non-profit with a $1,000 check courtesy of Carabin Shaw. This campaign is a way of giving back to local non-profits who do so much in our community. Each month Anna Shaw from Carabin Shaw awards a local non-profit so they can continue helping others, and News 4 helps spotlight the lucky recipient.
Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery on the West Side. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near South Calaveras Street and Elvira Street. Police said they initially got reports of a robbery, but then it was changed to a shooting. When...
Wrong-way driver dies after crashing head-on into a pickup truck on North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A wrong-way driver is dead after crashing into a pickup truck on a North Side highway early Wednesday morning. The deadly accident happened just before 3 a.m. along Northwest Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue. Police said they received multiple calls of a wrong way driver going...
REWARD: Police searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man last month on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on West Commerce Avenue near Our Lady of the Lake University. Police said the victim, Richard Tovar, 46,...
Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified
SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
Woman arrested after burning memorial for migrant victims on Quintana Road, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for setting fire to a monument that was set up to honor the 53 migrant lives that were lost on Quintana Rd over the summer. Firefighters were called out around 6 a.m. Tuesday to the 9500 block of Quintana Road for an unauthorized burning.
Erik Cantu is finally home after weeks of recovering from gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by a police officer while at a McDonald’s parking lot, his aunt and uncle posted on the GoFundMe page that he is finally home. “He is HOME! We took FAITH in the Lord and leaned on all your...
H-E-B's 38th Annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony returns to Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO- The Christmas spirit will arrive to Travis Park this Friday, Nov. 25 when H-E-B holds its 38th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The tree lightning celebration is open to the public starting at 3 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Tree lights are scheduled to be illuminated for the first time at 6:20 p.m.
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
Texas Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in San Antonio, says DPS officials
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected gang member and one of Texas' Top 10 most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in San Antonio. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was located and arrested on Nov. 17 at a home in San Antonio. He had been on the run since February.
A mother lost her daughter in a mass shooting and needs your help to give back in her name
SAN ANTONIO — A mother keeping her daughter's legacy alive this holiday season and she needs your help. Charlene Uhl lost her daughter Haley Krueger when she was only 16 in the Sutherland Springs Church shooting. The teenager loved children and she wanted to be a NICU nurse when...
More Texans turn to home schooling after the pandemic showed it was possible
Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school year, as class sizes have gotten bigger amid a statewide teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she started suspecting her public school district was not meeting her kids’ needs.
Shooting victim not cooperating with police after being found shot in back on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are having a hard time finding out why a man was shot in the back early Monday morning. Police responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. along Roland and J Street on the East Side. When they arrived, police said they found the man walking with...
Man killed by hit-and-run vehicle following argument with girlfriend identified
An update on a fatal accident on Saturday, when a man walking on the shoulder of Northwest Loop 410 near the Ingram exit was struck by a vehicle. The man has been identified as 25-year-old Ruben Antonio Griego Junior. The driver who struck him left the scene and was found...
