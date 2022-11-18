ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Nyberg – Artist Xiomaro discusses new photography collection

By Ann Nyberg
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFeXH_0jFA0Lez00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Xiomaro has spent years photographing Connecticut’s Weir Farm National Historical Park, Theodore Roosevelt’s summer White House and George Washington’s headquarters.

But, the Weir Farms artist in residence also likes to capture scenes from the street.

“I’m just trying to be fun,” he said. “A lot of artists take themselves a little too seriously. Really, they use a lot of art speak, and they get very deep about their photography, and I guess because of my rock ‘n’ roll background, I like to subvert all that.”

He used to show his photos at his rock concerts, and then noticed that people were buying more of his photos than his band’s cds.

And, now, his unusual, gritty urban images are set to be a part of group exhibits in Connecticut and Scotland.

Watch the full interview to learn more!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp

(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont shares holiday message ahead of Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont shared a special Thanksgiving video message to Connecticut residents ahead of the holiday on Wednesday. In his address, Lamont states: “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. Do you realize that Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday? One of the very few places on Earth where we give thanks on an annual […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut announces new ‘Kid Governor’

(WTNH) – There is still one more election to talk about this November. The Secretary of the State made the official announcement about who won the race for Kid Governor. News8 was there as students at Monroe Elementary School gathered to find out if fifth-grader Ellie Mendez won. “The kid governor program is a civics […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

What Connecticut residents are searching for this Thanksgiving

(WTNH) – If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren’t alone. Google released the top Thanksgiving-related searches for the last week, showing people are not only interested in remembering when Thanksgiving is (it’s this Thursday by the way) but several how-tos to go along with the big meal. Two of the biggest […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Foodshare reaches holiday goal ahead of Thanksgiving

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Foodshare announced that thanks to the generosity of donators, the organization had reached its holiday goals ahead of Thanksgiving! This means the organization will be able to distribute over 50,000 Thanksgiving meals this holiday season to families in need. “Once again the people of Connecticut showed an outpouring of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Alzheimer’s drug trial results gives a Connecticut man hope

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bruce and Linda Meyers of Gales Ferry have been married for 45 years. It’s been a life full of boating and travel. Then, 11 years ago, they started to realize Bruce was experiencing memory issues. He was 70 years old. “It’s a frustrating disease to work with, both for Bruce […]
GALES FERRY, CT
WTNH

Avelo Airport uses comfort dog to ease travel anxiety

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week people across the country and across Connecticut are getting ready to head off to their Thanksgiving travel destinations. Many travelers will be on the road and on flights, and Avelo Airlines is going the extra mile to ease travel anxiety for its passengers by bringing in a comfort […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Florida teens travels to Enfield to run for Bristol officers

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Zechariah Cartledge, a Florida teen known for running a mile to honor fallen first responders, was in Enfield Sunday to pay tribute to two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty. Zechariah ran in memory of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot and killed last month. […]
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Survey finds Connecticut teachers facing stress, burnout, shortages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A new survey conducted by the Connecticut Education Association shows Connecticut teachers are faced with stress, burnout and shortages. According to the CEA survey of nearly 6,000 Connecticut educators, findings show a wave of dissatisfaction with working conditions, high levels of frustration and burnout, and other serious issues leading to teachers […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

College Tuition Explosion: Experts share other options for high school graduates besides college

(WTNH) – News 8 is looking into the exploding college tuition costs and how it’s impacting young adults in deciding which school to attend. It’s also pushing many to forego college altogether. WTNH talked to an organization trying to change the college-or-bust mentality. College enrollment is down, specifically falling 4% annually in the U.S., according […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy