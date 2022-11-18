ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXL

US To Fly Supersonic Bomber In Show Of Force Against North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
CBS LA

North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says

Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS News

North Korea launches ICBM that could reach entire U.S. mainland, Japan says

Little Apple Post

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

The Independent

Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD

Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
KTVZ

US, allies clash with China, Russia over NKorea missiles

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies have clashed with China and Russia over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield sai that North Korea’s “staggering 59 ballistic missile launches this year,” including 13 since Oct. 27, are about more than advancing Pyongyang’s military capabilities and seek to raise stoke fear in its neighbors. She said 13 of the 15 Security Council members have condemned North Korea’s actions but Pyongyang has been protected by China and Russia. China’s U.N. ambassador countered that North Korea’s launches are directly linked to large-scale U.S.-South Korean military exercises.
104.1 WIKY

North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
AFP

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile launch

US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks Friday on Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Hours after North Korea launched the missile, which Japan said landed in its waters but was capable of striking the US mainland, Harris met the leaders of close US partners on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.

