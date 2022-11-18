ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, according to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, NJ.com reported. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker, but not along a trail.
Daily Voice

HEROES: 'Stars Align' After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency, Hits Historic Bergen County Home

A Maywood driver whose Jeep hit a centuries-old borough home after he suffered a medical emergency had good fortune -- and a bunch of angels -- on his side. The 58-year-old motorist was "driving normally" when he was suddenly incapacitated while making a left from East Central Avenue onto Maywood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Police Chief Terence R. Kenny said.
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
fox5ny.com

Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust

NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
queenoftheclick.com

Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison

Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
WCHR 1040AM

WCHR 1040AM

