Body of missing NJ hiker found in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — Nearly a week after his disappearance, the body of a missing Bergen County painter has been found. Héctor Zamorano, 41, was found inside the Ramapo Valley reservation on Saturday morning, according to Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, NJ.com reported. He was located about a 40-minute walk into the park by another hiker, but not along a trail.
HEROES: 'Stars Align' After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency, Hits Historic Bergen County Home
A Maywood driver whose Jeep hit a centuries-old borough home after he suffered a medical emergency had good fortune -- and a bunch of angels -- on his side. The 58-year-old motorist was "driving normally" when he was suddenly incapacitated while making a left from East Central Avenue onto Maywood Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Police Chief Terence R. Kenny said.
Body of missing hiker found in New Jersey
The Bergen County Sherriff says another hiker spotted Hector Zamorano's remains on Saturday morning about an hour's walk from the area's main entrance in Mahwah.
3 people killed, several injured in Passaic County house fire
A house fire in Clifton, NJ claimed the lives of three people. Several other people were injured in the incident, including one firefighter.
New York Officials on the Hunt for Possibly Rabid Coyote Following Double Attack
New York officials are on the hunt for a coyote they believe could be rabid. Their search for the animal began after it went after two different women. It then reportedly attacked the tires of a person’s car who stopped to help the injured pair. According to CBS News,...
Several people injured, including 1 firefighter, in Clifton house fire
A fast-moving fire left multiple people injured, including one firefighter, at a house in New Jersey.
theobserver.com
Nutley man who once stabbed Newark police sergeant nabbed in North Bergen with illegal weapons & ammo by HCPO
A Nutley man with a troubled legal past finds himself behind bars yet again after he was pulled over in North Bergen Nov. 16 and law enforcement found he was in possession of illegal weapons and ammo, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task...
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
Fraudulent Text Messages Circulating Around the Hudson Valley
Don't respond back if you receive a text message from a number you don't know. It's such a shame that people try to take advantage of a well-respected name and use it to try to get money from others. Times are tough and everyone and the last thing anyone needs is to be scammed out of their hard-earned money.
Retro Fitness member seriously hurt in fall onto weights left on floor, lawsuit says
A Bergen County woman has filed suit against the owners of Retro Fitness, claiming she fell off a machine while exercising and landed on weights left on the floor by another gym user. Aysun Kahraman, 51, of North Arlington, says in court papers she was seriously hurt when she fell...
Neighbors: Elderly woman killed in Orange County fire
The fire started at 52 Country Club Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to neighbors.
UPDATE: Woman Struck While Running Along Route 17 Highway Divider Remains Critical
UPDATE: A woman was clinging to life Saturday after being struck on southbound Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus the night before. Several readers told Daily Voice they'd spotted the 27-year-old woman walking along the highway divider as far south as Route 4 in both Paramus and Fair Lawn sometime before the fateful crash around 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
fox5ny.com
Six charged in $3M NJ luxury car theft ring bust
NEW JERSEY - Six people accused of being part of a car theft ring that stole over 30 luxury cars worth over $3M in New Jersey have been arrested and charged, according to state police. The New Jersey State Police say that they began investigating the thefts in May, and...
Man tried to deposit forged $161K check at N.J. bank ATM, authorities say
A 21-year-old Paterson man attempted to deposit a forged U.S. Treasury check for more than $161,000 at an ATM machine at a Bergen County bank, authorities said. The fraudulent check was caught before Joshua Salazar Moreno or anyone else could withdrawn any of the money, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option
On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
Paterson Couple Charged With Running Coke Factory From Attic Apartment
Paterson police seized more than a pound and a half of cocaine from a city couple who they said were dealing from an attic apartment. Xavier Rivera was arrested outside the apartment in a multi-family home on North 7th Street off the corner of Jefferson Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
NJ dad accused of killing infant told police he threw her into swing: cops
A New Jersey man charged with killing his infant daughter told police the four-month-old stopped breathing after he threw her into a swing and then onto the floor, authorities said.
Homeowner tied up, robbed in brazen New Jersey home invasion
It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on 28th Street near Berkshire Road in Fair Lawn.
Police: Man faces DWI charges after crash sparks small fire in Hillcrest
Town of Ramapo police say they responded to a fire on North Main Street and found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole.
queenoftheclick.com
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison
Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
