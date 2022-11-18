The 82nd Annual Candlelight Concert will be presented at Staples High School Auditorium on Friday, December 16 at 8:00pm and Saturday, December 17 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm. This annual gift to the Westport community showcases the talents of our nationally recognized musicians and performers. The Staples Symphonic Orchestra, Symphonic Band and Choral Ensembles will perform traditional Candlelight favorites such as “Sing We Noel” and “Hallelujah Chorus.” Also featured will include movements from Tchaikovsky's “Nutcracker Suite," music from the movie "Home Alone" by John Williams, and the first movement of Dan Forrest's “Jubilate Deo.”

