Fairfield, CT

Morning Weather Report

Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Clear, with a low around 32. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Clear, with a low around 30. Light north wind. News to your Inbox. Register your...
Joseph Louis Veno, 96, Died; Born in Saugatuck, WWII Navy Veteran

Joseph Louis Veno passed away peacefully on November 16, 2022, at the age of 96. Joseph was born on May 10, 1926, in Saugatuck, Connecticut to Louis and Mary (Dorta) Veno and was a lifelong resident of Westport and Norwalk. As a teen, he worked as a caddie at Longshore...
NORWALK, CT
Historic Staples Candlelight Concert to be Held on December 16, 17th

The 82nd Annual Candlelight Concert will be presented at Staples High School Auditorium on Friday, December 16 at 8:00pm and Saturday, December 17 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm. This annual gift to the Westport community showcases the talents of our nationally recognized musicians and performers. The Staples Symphonic Orchestra, Symphonic Band and Choral Ensembles will perform traditional Candlelight favorites such as “Sing We Noel” and “Hallelujah Chorus.” Also featured will include movements from Tchaikovsky's “Nutcracker Suite," music from the movie "Home Alone" by John Williams, and the first movement of Dan Forrest's “Jubilate Deo.”
WESTPORT, CT

