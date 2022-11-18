ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Pamela Price to become Alameda County's first Black District Attorney

OAKLAND, Calif. - Civil-rights attorney Pamela Price is set to become Alameda County District Attorney after her opponent, prosecutor Terry Wiley conceded, making her the first Black person elected to the post. Price had declared victory over her opponent Friday night after she secured 53% of the vote to Wiley's...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Michigan man arrested for alleged death threats against Rep. John Garamendi

A man from Michigan faces federal charges after allegedly threatening Bay Area Congressman John Garamendi. Neil Matthew Walter, 32, left a voicemail on Nov. 3 saying the congressman who represents Fairfield, Davis, and other areas was going to die, investigators said. Walter also posted online threats against FBI Director Christopher Wray, they said.
MICHIGAN STATE
KTVU FOX 2

With Thao on top, Taylor can concede or pay for recount in Oakland's mayoral race

OAKLAND, Calif. - The latest results in the neck-and-neck Oakland mayoral race from the Alameda County registrar were counted Monday evening and Sheng Thao incrementally increased her lead to 682 votes over her opponent. A couple thousand countywide ballots remained outstanding before the results were announced. Around 333 of those...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sheng Thao becomes Oakland mayor after Loren Taylor concedes

OAKLAND, Calif. - Sheng Thao eked out a victory to become Oakland's mayor on Tuesday after her competitor, Loren Taylor, conceded. "While it hurts to admit it, I don't see a viable path to making up the 682 votes needed to alter the outcome of this election," Taylor said at a news conference. He called the campaign journey a roller coaster, citing the close nature of the race.
OAKLAND, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
LOUISIANA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
SAN LORENZO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Slain security guard's widow reflects year after killing in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - The widow of a security guard who was shot and killed in downtown Oakland a year ago while protecting a TV reporter said Wednesday that she mourns his loss but is thankful for the support she's received. "It's an emptiness that we have," said Virginia Nishita. Her...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police search for Oakland woman possibly experiencing mental health crisis

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have reported an "at-risk" woman to be missing and are asking for the public's help finding her. Alice Schwencke of Oakland was declared missing Monday after last being seen early Sunday in the 3600 block of Broadway, according to officials. Her family told officials she is "at risk due to a mental health crisis."
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Music teacher arrested for inappropriately touching several students: San Jose Police

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a music teacher has been arrested and charged by prosecutors with inappropriately touching as many as 10 girls. Israel Santiago, 43, of Morgan Hill was taken into custody Monday for sexually assaulting multiple minors, according to the San Jose Police Department. There are at least 10 students who have been identified as victims, officials said, and they fear there are more.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police seek information in two recent homicides

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are asking for the public's help in solving the city's latest homicides. Authorities said both homicides happened Friday; one in the early morning and the other in broad daylight. Officials said they received a report of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Food banks need help: money donations helps the most

CONCORD, Calif. - While food banks typically bring in a bounty to those in need this time of year, demand is once again high in the Bay Area this Thanksgiving. As the population ages and the economy becomes more unforgiving, food banks are not just a hedge against inflation. For many people, they're a hedge against malnutrition or worse, and they need your help.
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Ex-employee arrested for alleged drive-by shooting at Palo Alto steakhouse

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police arrested a suspect in connection to Monday's drive-by shooting at the Stanford Shopping Center. Police say the suspect is a former employee of Fleming's Steakhouse, the restaurant where the shooting occurred. Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose, was arrested for attempted murder...
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
VALLEJO, CA

