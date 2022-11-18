Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Michigan Man arrested on alleged threat against California congressman
A man from Michigan is accused of threatening Bay Area Congressman John Garamendi, and faces federal charges. Investigators said 32-year-old Neil Matthew Walter left threatening messages in Garamendi's voicemail.
KTVU FOX 2
Sheng Thao says public safety a top priority when sworn in as Oakland mayor
When Sheng Thao is sworn in as Oakland’s next mayor early next year, she will face major challenges, like a homeless and housing crisis and an uncertain economy. But topping her list of priorities will be taking on the city’s gun violence epidemic, Thao said Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao plans 'hiring blitz,' town halls in first 100 days
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's mayor-elect Sheng Thao said Wednesday that in her first 100 days in office, she will focus on filling significant vacancies in the city's workforce and hosting town halls across all districts. Thao, 37, whose campaign earned the support of Oakland's major labor unions, said she's going...
KTVU FOX 2
Pamela Price to become Alameda County's first Black District Attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - Civil-rights attorney Pamela Price is set to become Alameda County District Attorney after her opponent, prosecutor Terry Wiley conceded, making her the first Black person elected to the post. Price had declared victory over her opponent Friday night after she secured 53% of the vote to Wiley's...
KTVU FOX 2
Michigan man arrested for alleged death threats against Rep. John Garamendi
A man from Michigan faces federal charges after allegedly threatening Bay Area Congressman John Garamendi. Neil Matthew Walter, 32, left a voicemail on Nov. 3 saying the congressman who represents Fairfield, Davis, and other areas was going to die, investigators said. Walter also posted online threats against FBI Director Christopher Wray, they said.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland mayor-elect Sheng Thao determined to bring hope, change and services
OAKLAND, Calif. - One day after declaring victory in the race for Oakland mayor, Sheng Thao said she's ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work on issues that many Oaklanders want addressed. She invited a KTVU crew into her home. In a one-on-one interview, she spoke about...
KTVU FOX 2
With Thao on top, Taylor can concede or pay for recount in Oakland's mayoral race
OAKLAND, Calif. - The latest results in the neck-and-neck Oakland mayoral race from the Alameda County registrar were counted Monday evening and Sheng Thao incrementally increased her lead to 682 votes over her opponent. A couple thousand countywide ballots remained outstanding before the results were announced. Around 333 of those...
KTVU FOX 2
Sheng Thao becomes Oakland mayor after Loren Taylor concedes
OAKLAND, Calif. - Sheng Thao eked out a victory to become Oakland's mayor on Tuesday after her competitor, Loren Taylor, conceded. "While it hurts to admit it, I don't see a viable path to making up the 682 votes needed to alter the outcome of this election," Taylor said at a news conference. He called the campaign journey a roller coaster, citing the close nature of the race.
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo police 1st in California to offer anti-theft catalytic converter kit
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise -- California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft...
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
KTVU FOX 2
Police ask for help locating runaway San Lorenzo teen
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. - Local authorities are searching for a missing runaway from San Lorenzo. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said 16-year-old Shamaya Smith was last seen in the 1200 block of Bockman Road Tuesday around 6 p.m. Authorities said Shamaya had a cell phone and some money on her...
KTVU FOX 2
Slain security guard's widow reflects year after killing in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - The widow of a security guard who was shot and killed in downtown Oakland a year ago while protecting a TV reporter said Wednesday that she mourns his loss but is thankful for the support she's received. "It's an emptiness that we have," said Virginia Nishita. Her...
Monthslong investigation into firearms seized in East Palo Alto leads to eight arrests
A joint operation by multiple law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area resulted in eight arrests last week for charges related to allegations of firearms possession and gang activity, San Francisco police said in a Nov. 18 press release. The operation was initiated by the San Francisco Police Department Community...
KTVU FOX 2
Police search for Oakland woman possibly experiencing mental health crisis
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have reported an "at-risk" woman to be missing and are asking for the public's help finding her. Alice Schwencke of Oakland was declared missing Monday after last being seen early Sunday in the 3600 block of Broadway, according to officials. Her family told officials she is "at risk due to a mental health crisis."
KTVU FOX 2
Music teacher arrested for inappropriately touching several students: San Jose Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a music teacher has been arrested and charged by prosecutors with inappropriately touching as many as 10 girls. Israel Santiago, 43, of Morgan Hill was taken into custody Monday for sexually assaulting multiple minors, according to the San Jose Police Department. There are at least 10 students who have been identified as victims, officials said, and they fear there are more.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police seek information in two recent homicides
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are asking for the public's help in solving the city's latest homicides. Authorities said both homicides happened Friday; one in the early morning and the other in broad daylight. Officials said they received a report of a shooting around 7:30 a.m. in the...
KTVU FOX 2
Food banks need help: money donations helps the most
CONCORD, Calif. - While food banks typically bring in a bounty to those in need this time of year, demand is once again high in the Bay Area this Thanksgiving. As the population ages and the economy becomes more unforgiving, food banks are not just a hedge against inflation. For many people, they're a hedge against malnutrition or worse, and they need your help.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area non-profit struggling to recover from fire, sees spike in number of seniors in need
WALNUT CREEK - A Bay Area non-profit that is used to helping those in need, now finds itself in need of community support. On Tuesday, the Meals on Wheels Diablo Region staff and volunteers delivered warm wishes and bags of food to seniors in Contra Costa County to make sure they get nutritious meals for this holiday week.
KTVU FOX 2
Ex-employee arrested for alleged drive-by shooting at Palo Alto steakhouse
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police arrested a suspect in connection to Monday's drive-by shooting at the Stanford Shopping Center. Police say the suspect is a former employee of Fleming's Steakhouse, the restaurant where the shooting occurred. Zachary Michael Ginsberg, 32, of San Jose, was arrested for attempted murder...
KTVU FOX 2
Two charged in killing of fellow Vallejo squatter
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two suspects have been charged in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. On Monday, the Solano County District Attorney's Office charged Suri Dao, 21, and Alexander Jeffrey Leatham, 27, with suspicion of murder in the killing of a woman only identified as E.B.
