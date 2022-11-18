Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Iowa
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Iowa and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. WHEN NEBRASKA RUNS THE BALL. Husker quarterbacks have led the team in rushing the last...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's task: focusing on Black Friday – not Uncertainty Saturday
LINCOLN — Time and again Tuesday, the Huskers got ahead of themselves. If ever there was a challenge to stay in the moment, Nebraska players agreed, it’s now. Questions from classmates, friends and media members about the future surely don’t help. Neither does human nature in wondering about who their head coach will be by Christmas.
North Platte Telegraph
Top Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta will miss Nebraska game
Seven points, six, three and three. That’s how close the last four Iowa-Nebraska football games have been. The Hawkeyes have won them all, but coach Kirk Ferentz knows each one has gone down to the wire. “Typically, nothing is easy for us,” Ferentz said Tuesday at his weekly press...
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph and Huskers address Nebraska's coaching search ahead of Iowa game
LINCOLN — Colton Feist laughed. Of course the question has trickled to him. Inquiring minds want to know who the next Nebraska football coach will be, and some figure Feist, as a Husker defensive lineman, has a pretty good idea. So they ask him. “Too much,” Feist said. “Too...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's 'iron men' - Caleb Tannor and Quinton Newsome - holding defense together
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s iron men will make it to the finish line. A bundled-up Quinton Newsome didn’t appear any the worse for wear as he chatted with a few media members Tuesday. Neither did edge rusher Caleb Tannor, who cracked jokes while making the interview rounds in the Memorial Stadium press box.
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Nebraska vs. Iowa
Rivalry week is here. One of the games on the docket this weekend is Nebraska-Iowa. The Cornhuskers still lead the all-time series between the two programs, 29-20-2, but the Hawkeyes have dominated of late. Iowa has won the last seven meetings against Nebraska, though five of those victories have come by single digits.
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph says Huskers are 'a better team' since he took over as interim coach
With one more game left on the schedule, Mickey Joseph took the podium one more time Tuesday afternoon for his weekly media availability session. Although Nebraska finds itself at 3-8 and with a long winter ahead, the Huskers want to close out the 2022 season on a high note. "We've...
North Platte Telegraph
Lance Leipold extends contract with Kansas football to end Nebraska coaching speculation
One of the football coaches long speculated to be a top contender for the Nebraska job is reportedly re-upping with his current school. Kansas coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks have extended their pact two additional seasons through 2029 according to ESPN and other national outlets. This comes after he and KU added a year to his contract in September.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: The definitive ranking of Nebraska’s wild, weird and wonderful Black Friday games
LINCOLN — It started with a game that left Tom Osborne openly embarrassed, on the wrong end of one of the worst losses in his career, but it grew to such importance in the Nebraska football tradition that, when an athletic director tried to end it, he had to reverse course two days later.
North Platte Telegraph
After injury to Nebraska's Marques Buford, Isaac Gifford set to start at safety
A planned one-week stint at safety has now grown into a three-week outing for Nebraska's Isaac Gifford. Gifford, who has played most of the season as Nebraska's starting nickel back, initially filled in at safety for the suspended Myles Farmer against Michigan. However, an injury to Marques Buford Jr. early in Nebraska's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday forced Gifford back to safety — a role he's set to continue in against Iowa.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: How Nebraska’s 2023 class stands one month from early signing day
In the two months since Nebraska parted ways with head coach Scott Frost, NU’s 2023 recruiting class has hardly changed. Only one player — four-star edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt — decommitted from the program, while Nebraska also picked up commitments from key in-state talent Malachi Coleman and running back Arnold Barnes III.
North Platte Telegraph
A November to remember (or forget): Nebraska and Iowa are opposites again
Kirk Ferentz was just warming up. Literally, as the Iowa coach began shaking off arctic-level temperatures late Saturday afternoon underneath Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium. But perhaps more satisfyingly with a 15-minute chat with local media discussing a four-week Hawkeyes transformation from beleaguered to beguiled. Ferentz and multiple players reflected...
North Platte Telegraph
How NU's Mickey Joseph offered Tristan Alvano after his huge kicking performance
The last 12 hours for Tristan Alvano have included a lot of excitement — and just a little bit of sleep. The Omaha Westside kicker was the standout performer of Monday night’s Class A championship game as he made five field goals, including the 45-yard game-winner in a victory over Gretna. And after a few hours of sleep, Alvano had another big moment waiting for him in the morning — a scholarship offer from Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Career game from Alexis Markowski helps Nebraska women shake off shooting woes
LINCOLN – Alexis Markowski’s 24 points and career-high 18 rebounds Tuesday night helped the Nebraska women’s basketball team overcome a sluggish, poor-shooting performance in a 71-53 win over pesky Tarleton. The game that may be remembered for guard Sam Haiby’s first appearance of the season. Believed to...
Nebraska Football: Kansas sweetening the pot for Lance Leipold
If the Nebraska football team wants to hire Lance Leipold as the next permanent head coach, it appears that the school is going to have to work a little bit harder. On the other hand, that might actually be a good sign, should you be someone hoping the Kansas coach will make the jump to Lincoln.
North Platte Telegraph
Everything you need to know as the Nebraska women face Tarleton
Tarleton (3-1) C –Nyajah Mitchels 6-4 Jr. 10.3. The Texans, who play in the WAC and are based in Stephenville, Texas, have added key pieces – including Jackson and Da Silva –from the transfer portal. Of its three wins, only one – 82-72 over College of Charleston on Friday – qualifies as a victory over a recognizable team. TSU lost 84-48 at Vanderbilt last week, and generally plays a risk/reward defense that goes for steals. The Texans battle well on the boards – outrebounding foes 41.3-33 so far this season and have enough interior defense to provide some resistance to Markowski and Bourne in the post. Nebraska should win by double digits, but perhaps not by 20.
Jim Leonhard Takes Aim at the Transfer Portal
Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard hopes players like C.J. Goetz, who paid his dues for 3-4 years before getting his shot, don't become a rare breed in college football.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (seven, nine, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $80,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days
Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
