Eau Claire, WI

Authorities: EC man burglarizes tavern, steals till

Nov. 23—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man burglarized a town of Seymour tavern and stole a till, authorities say. Tyler C. Moe, 35, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of burglary of a building and possession of burglarious tools, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and theft.
Man can avoid criminal conviction for mailbox and tree arson

Nov. 23—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for intentionally setting a mailbox and tree on fire on Franklin Street. Stuart C. Vroome, 66, 3104 Milton Road, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of arson of property other than a building.
