Nov. 23—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man burglarized a town of Seymour tavern and stole a till, authorities say. Tyler C. Moe, 35, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of burglary of a building and possession of burglarious tools, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and theft.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO