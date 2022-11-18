SEATTLE (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice and the surging Seattle Kraken set a team record for goals Wednesday night, overcoming Timo Meier’s hat trick in an 8-5 victory over the San Jose Sharks. Playing their second NHL season, the Kraken got goals from seven players to win their third straight. Martin Jones made 22 saves as Seattle moved to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. Andre Burakovsky, Vince Dunn, Ryan Donato, Jamie Oleksiak, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken. Schwartz put his second goal of the night into an empty net late. Meier’s three goals gave him a team-leading 12. It was his first hat trick of the season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO