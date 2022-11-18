Read full article on original website
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Not Coach-Speak
Does Mack Brown like talking to the media? Sure seems like it. The Carolina football coach must spend more time in press conferences and interviews than any of his compatriots. And he does more of it than his first stint in Chapel Hill, when he gabbed a lot but didn’t show much of himself.
chapelboro.com
UNC Basketball in the Phil Knight Invitational: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Times
Both the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams will be participating in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR, during the Thanksgiving holiday. The tournament will provide the first true tests of both teams’ seasons, with multiple ranked foes waiting out west. Both teams will begin action on Thursday.
chapelboro.com
‘If I Move, It Turns Real’: An Oral History of the 2016 National Championship Game
The UNC men’s basketball program has won six NCAA championships. Each win had its own particular rhythm, its own ups and downs that drove Tar Heel fans to near-madness. The same can be said of Carolina’s six NCAA championship losses, each of which carried its own unique sting. In 1977, Marquette ruined Phil Ford’s best chance at a title. In 1981, Isiah Thomas and Indiana ran past James Worthy and the Tar Heels. And in 2022, the gallant Iron 5 lost a 16-point lead to Kansas.
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Basketball Rallies Past James Madison
The No. 13 UNC women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 for the fourth consecutive season under head coach Courtney Banghart Sunday afternoon, winning at James Madison 76-65. Carolina trailed by four points at halftime and shot just 26.7 percent in an ugly second quarter, but used strong second-half performances from Eva Hodgson and Deja Kelly to pull away from the Dukes. Hodgson drilled three three-pointers and scored nine of her 18 total points in the third quarter, helping Carolina erase the four-point deficit and lead by three going into the fourth.
chapelboro.com
Chansky’s Notebook: Duke Looks Good
Full disclosure: I don’t follow recruiting very closely so my interest arrives after I see them play. Why expend any time and energy on some kid who might not come to your school? I am happy when they sign with UNC but want my first impression to come from seeing them in a college game.
chapelboro.com
UNC Capital Campaign Hits $5 Billion Milestone Ahead of End Date
UNC announced Saturday it recently surpassed another major benchmark in its ongoing capital campaign: $5 billion. The university shared a release with the Campaign for Carolina update, as gifts from more than 215,000 donors reached the total just one month before the five-year fundraising effort comes to a close. The...
chapelboro.com
UNC Installs, Dedicates a Permanent Memorial to James Cates 52 Years After Murder
Monday marked the anniversary of a tragedy among the Chapel Hill community. 22-year-old James Cates Jr. was murdered on UNC’s campus in 1970, with his death starting of decades of Black residents calling to remember him and ask for justice. This year, though, was slightly different. While his murder...
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Lead Updates, Dogwood Awards, Rosemary Parking Deck
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including updates on which buildings in UNC’s campus have tested positive for lead, who in Orange County won the Office of the Attorney General’s Dogwood Awards, and an update on the Rosemary Street parking deck. Podcast: Play in...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Chef Using Pop-Up Dinners to Support CHCCS Newcomer Program
There’s a new catering and personal chef business in Chapel Hill doing pop-up dinners with the purpose of sharing a culinary journey — but each event is also helping a local school program. Tuki Cuisine is the latest project from Chef Papa Mbengue, who is a Senegalese cook...
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Celisa Lehew, New Chapel Hill Police Chief
Aaron chats with Chapel Hill assistant police chief Celisa Lehew, who will take over as the town’s next police chief in January.
chapelboro.com
Duke Energy Restores Power for 2K Customers in East Chapel Hill
UPDATE: Duke Energy shared that the outage was resolved shortly before 3 p.m. A power outage along the Chapel Hill-Durham line is causing some issues for hundreds of residents. Duke Energy reported an outage in the Falconbridge and Downing Creek neighborhoods and along parts of Farrington Road, saying around 1,900...
chapelboro.com
Live and Local with Treee City!
Treee City (Patrick Phelps-McKeown) joined Aaron this week on Live & Local, celebrating the release of their debut album “Good Job.”. “Good Job” is Treee City’s first full-length LP, but Phelps-McKeown has been a DJ and electronic artist in the area for years. (The name “Treee City,” if you’re wondering, was inspired by a sign in Durham’s CCB Plaza declaring Durham to be a “tree city”; the extra E was added to make it easier to find online.) Released on November 11, with a string of terrific singles including “Every Day” and “Feel That,” the album stands as a highlight of the year for the local music scene.
chapelboro.com
Golden Fig Books Opens Carrboro Location in Carr Mill Mall
A bookstore based in Durham has officially opened its doors of a new location in downtown Carrboro. Golden Fig Books celebrated its grand opening in Carr Mill Mall on Friday, November 18, expanding to a second store. The business, which is independently owned by David Bradley, moved into the mall space previously filled by Townsend Bertram & Company, which closed in 2020.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough: James Cates Memorial, Holiday Activities, First Fridays
Hillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 22nd. She discussed the UNC James Cates Memorial Ceremony, holiday activities in Hillsborough, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 22nd. She discussed holiday activities in Pittsboro, the discussions around creating a 15-501 Truck Rout around downtown, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Thanksgiving Holiday Leads to Service Changes from Orange County Governments
Local governments across Orange County recognized the start of winter holidays through several events this month. For Thanksgiving this week, local government offices and services will be closed in recognition. The various town governments and Orange County alerted residents to the changes in recycling pick-up, administrative hours, and park facilities...
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: November 21-25
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Because it’s Thanksgiving week, the local government calendar is extremely...
chapelboro.com
Epilogue Bookstore and Coffee Shop Starts Free Library for Queer Literature
Epilogue Coffee Shop serves more than just macchiatos and mochas at their Chapel Hill location. The store opened a free queer library to provide LGBTQ youth with accessible literature. The queer, Latinx-owned, independent café also serves as a bookstore. Recently, it opened Reading Rainbows, a free queer book stand.
chapelboro.com
Orange County: Task Force and Advisory Board Applications, Holiday Activities, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Renee Price spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, November 23rd. She discussed the School Safety Task Force applications, other advisory boards taking applications, and holiday activities around Orange County. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
