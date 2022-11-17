One of the top free agents in the MLB that the New York Mets should be interested in this offseason is left-handed pitcher, Carlos Rodon. Knowing the Mets have a starting rotation potentially in flux this offseason, they must have answers at the top of their rotation with a proven ace to go along with Max Scherzer. Hopefully, the Mets are able to re-sign Jacob deGrom. Recent speculation has suggested that the Mets do feel as if they have a good opportunity to retain their ace, keeping him a Met for life.

