Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Scott County band students performing at Universal Orlando in 2023
Students from two Scott County school bands are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform at Universal Orlando in 2023.
University of Tennessee exploring partnership to expand digital innovation
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville is working to expand its digital offerings through a partnership with Arizona State University.
Empty hotel in downtown Knoxville could become apartments
Hotel Knoxville may soon be the home to more permanent residents after Melrose Knoxville proposed to turn the building into apartments.
WATE
Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
Cocke County event helps put food on tables this Thanksgiving
According to census.gov, 19.7% of the community in Cocke County is living in poverty.
WATE
49th annual Gatlinburg Festival of Trees
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The 49th annual “Festival of Trees” in Gatlinburg kicks off today in support of the Boys & Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation. The City of Gatlinburg’s 49th annual “Festival of Trees” runs from November 23rd through November...
Scooter’s Coffee to open on Callahan Drive
Scooter's Coffee will open a third location in Knox County, this time on Callahan Drive.
Knoxville senior gets new floors after water heater spills 400 gallons
A Knoxville senior is pleased with repairs made to her home after a government-approved contractor never properly fixed a leaky water heater.
Were deputies shunned at McAlister’s or was it a misunderstanding?
An encounter between a teen cashier and 3 Knox County deputies is gaining attention after the deputies say she refused to serve them. Her family member was killed by police at Austin-East High School in 2019.
WATE
Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker
An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened. Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage …
WATE
Knox County reaches settlement in messy departure of parks & rec director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An agreement has been reached between Knox County and a former parks and recreation director who sued the county after he was fired amid a misconduct investigation. Under the agreement, Knox County paid former director Paul White $150,000 and issued “an agreed-upon positive press release...
WATE
Woman witnesses deadly hit and run
New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United...
Greyhound changes bus station location again, new stop on Kirkwood Street
Months after Greyhound Bus line's classic station on Magnolia Avenue was sold, the spot for passengers to catch a bus keeps changing.
Tennessee men’s basketball propelled during second half against Butler
The Battle 4 Atlantis will continue for the Vols tomorrow following a dominant second-half effort that propelled them over Butler 71-45.
WATE
Special agents discover body during investigation at West Knox County home
Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at a West Knox County home Tuesday and found a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Special agents discover body during investigation …. Continuing coverage: Federal agents were serving a court-authorized warrant at...
WATE
Shop second hand scrubs in good condition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all essential and medical workers. Within this time of year many are making far more trips to the doctor’s office. The flu, common cold, and a still ‘lingering’ pandemic means medical workers have been filling their closets with scrubs. The need...
WATE
Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death
A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said a 41-year-old woman died of a drug overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021. Man behind bars following 2021 overdose death. A Blount County man is facing murder and drug charges after Sevier County...
VIDEO: bodycam footage shows KPD officers responding to Flanders Lane fire in October
Bodycam footage shared by the Knoxville Police Department captures the moments when firefighters sprung into action to help people escape an apartment fire in October.
Twins born from embryos frozen nearly 30 years ago break record
A fertility clinic in Knoxville has broken yet another record through its embryo adoption program, and this time, twins were born.
Knoxville Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in East Fifth Avenue shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot at an East Knoxville home early Wednesday morning and two other men were found injured.
Comments / 0