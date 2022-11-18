ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville parking rates set to increase in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re a driver who uses parking garages or on-street meters, get ready to pay more out of your pocket. The Parking Authority of River City said rates will increase beginning Jan. 1. The increase covers a new state parking sales tax taking effect next...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Cooking lesson honors Louisville boy who died of hunger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dare to Care Food Bank is honoring the life of a young boy by educating students about cooking and nutrition. 9-year old Bobby Ellis died of malnutrition in Louisville, just before Thanksgiving in 1969. Dare to Care sprung up in the wake of his death, helping feed the community and fight hunger.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

New proposed contract for JCPS teachers includes 5% salary raise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new contract for Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) educators includes a 5% raise, if it's given final approval by the county's Board of Education. JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Jefferson County Teacher's Association (JCTA) President Brent McKim announced the raise for all JCPS teachers and full-time employees Monday morning.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

UofL Health hopes to recruit more nurses with national award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The nation-wide nursing shortage has only gotten worse since the pandemic, with many healthcare heroes being pushed to their breaking point. On Friday, UofL Health was recognized as a magnet hospital for its excellence in care. Some nurses told WHAS11 they hope this status increases nursing recruitment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Pay attention'; Louisville fire gives tips for Thanksgiving safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for the Louisville Fire Department, so they're urging people to play it safe this holiday season. “Have a plan in place as you’re preparing for the day and how you’re going to cook the food," Major Bobby Cooper said. "Prepare, plan, practice and pay attention."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

KMAC Museum to host annual holiday shopping event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you like art, cocktails and the holidays, this event is perfect for you!. KMAC Museum is hosting their annual holiday shopping event, 'Martinis and Mistletoe' on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Located at 715 W. Main Street on Museum Row, officials...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

LMPD updates Metro Council on recruitment efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police leaders said they're making strides toward becoming a more equitable and diverse department, but admit they haven't met all of their goals. During an update to Metro Council members Thursday night, the department's equity and diversity manager said they had a goal to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Metro Council ordinance details plan for Louisville's $30M surplus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council met for the last time before the holiday to decide the future of Louisville's roughly $30 million surplus. The Budget Committee passed the ordinance late Thursday evening; it had a few big line items, including $8.2 million for a birthing center at UofL Health's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in South Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4 Louisville Walgreens officially close

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
