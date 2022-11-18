Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Greg Fischer celebrates final Thanksgiving as Louisville's mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer kicked off his final holiday season in office at the 32nd Annual YMCA Community Thanksgiving Breakfast on Tuesday. The mayor and YMCA President Steve Tarver highlighted some of the city's most outstanding people, programs and projects. "If anything has become clear to me...
Domestic violence center in Louisville receives millions from Jeff Bezos' foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana's only domestic violence and rape crisis center, located in Louisville, will be able to give so many more women and families shelter ahead of this holiday season. The Center for Women and Families announced it received $2.5 million from a foundation launched by Amazon founder...
Longtime Louisville business finds new home in downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As some downtown businesses move to new locations, citing violent crime’s impact, one longtime Louisville business is re-opening its doors in the heart of the Metro. “Jerry Green and Friends” has operated in, now, three separate Louisville locations for 27 years. Entertainer and owner,...
Community leaders in Louisville weigh in on LMPD Chief Erika Shields' resignation, future of police leadership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders in Louisville are thinking about what they want to see in a new chief of police after Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields announced her upcoming resignation. “Chief Shields resigning is really good for our community,” Shameka Parrish-Wright, executive director of VOCAL-KY and former...
Louisville parking rates set to increase in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re a driver who uses parking garages or on-street meters, get ready to pay more out of your pocket. The Parking Authority of River City said rates will increase beginning Jan. 1. The increase covers a new state parking sales tax taking effect next...
Cooking lesson honors Louisville boy who died of hunger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dare to Care Food Bank is honoring the life of a young boy by educating students about cooking and nutrition. 9-year old Bobby Ellis died of malnutrition in Louisville, just before Thanksgiving in 1969. Dare to Care sprung up in the wake of his death, helping feed the community and fight hunger.
New proposed contract for JCPS teachers includes 5% salary raise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new contract for Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) educators includes a 5% raise, if it's given final approval by the county's Board of Education. JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Jefferson County Teacher's Association (JCTA) President Brent McKim announced the raise for all JCPS teachers and full-time employees Monday morning.
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
Downtown businesses complain some parking meters don't work as PARC increases rates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting January 1, Kentuckians will begin paying more at parking lots, garages and meters as part of a state mandated parking sales tax increase. The increase could mean that Louisville's Parking Authority of the River City (PARC) could make $1 million more dollars next year. Many...
UofL Health hopes to recruit more nurses with national award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The nation-wide nursing shortage has only gotten worse since the pandemic, with many healthcare heroes being pushed to their breaking point. On Friday, UofL Health was recognized as a magnet hospital for its excellence in care. Some nurses told WHAS11 they hope this status increases nursing recruitment.
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
'Pay attention'; Louisville fire gives tips for Thanksgiving safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for the Louisville Fire Department, so they're urging people to play it safe this holiday season. “Have a plan in place as you’re preparing for the day and how you’re going to cook the food," Major Bobby Cooper said. "Prepare, plan, practice and pay attention."
One of a few Black women from Kentucky lands D1 scholarship in gymnastics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retoshia Halsell is reliable. Her GPA at Ballard High School is nearly perfect. She’s an adored part time nanny. And be it beam, bars, floor, or vault, she’s quite savvy at sticking the landing. “Sometimes it’s nerve racking,” Halsell said. “Because if I fall,...
KMAC Museum to host annual holiday shopping event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you like art, cocktails and the holidays, this event is perfect for you!. KMAC Museum is hosting their annual holiday shopping event, 'Martinis and Mistletoe' on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Located at 715 W. Main Street on Museum Row, officials...
wdrb.com
Louisville police chief Erika Shields to resign when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg takes office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon. Greenberg said an interim police chief will be named before he takes office, and his administration...
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
LMPD updates Metro Council on recruitment efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police leaders said they're making strides toward becoming a more equitable and diverse department, but admit they haven't met all of their goals. During an update to Metro Council members Thursday night, the department's equity and diversity manager said they had a goal to...
Metro Council ordinance details plan for Louisville's $30M surplus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council met for the last time before the holiday to decide the future of Louisville's roughly $30 million surplus. The Budget Committee passed the ordinance late Thursday evening; it had a few big line items, including $8.2 million for a birthing center at UofL Health's Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in South Louisville.
WLKY.com
4 Louisville Walgreens officially close
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Walgreens in Louisville are now officially closed. Officials with the store announced the closings in late October. They said the decision to close these four stores was so they could best meet customer needs, along with considering the local market and customer buying habits. Walgreens...
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 2