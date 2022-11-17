Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
country1025.com
Gillette Stadium Glows With The Final Magic Of Lights
It’s baaack… for one more time. See the Magic of Lights at Gillette Stadium starting tonight, and for it’s final season. This spectacular holiday light and digital animation experience opens at 5:00. The holiday attraction, Magic of Lights is a “”dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters,” according to their website.
Turnto10.com
The Breakers 'Sparkling Lights,' event previews the holiday season
(WJAR) — The Breakers in Newport turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for a preview of the third annual "Sparking Lights" event. Visitors were able to walk the half-mile-long stretch covered in glittering lights at The Breakers, the largest summer cottage in Newport. The Preservation Society of Newport...
RI’s first-ever LEGO convention coming in 2023
The Brick Convention is making its Ocean State debut in May 2023.
Iconic North Shore restaurant is a go-to spot for WWE Superstars
SAUGUS, Mass. — The Kowloon restaurant is an iconic North Shore spot for a multitude of reasons, not just for locals looking for their Chinese food fix. WWE Superstars have made the castle on a hill a pit stop during their visits to Boston for decades, and it’s become a bit of a tradition for them.
hwy.co
Get Nostalgic at Spring Lake Beach
Spring Lake Beach is a fun and nostalgic swimming hole in Rhode Island. While Rhode Island has the ocean, sometimes you need a low-key beach to hang out at for the day. That’s where Spring Lake Beach comes in. Let’s jump into this 750-foot beach to see what it’s all about!
Cancer survivor launches business in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland mom and cancer survivor is launching an apparel and accessories line inspired by her story. Amy Neary says when she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 she told her family and friends that, “Facing cancer was like encountering a bear. You have to stare it in the eyes […]
Thanksgiving giveaway held at Roger Williams Park
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The non-profit organizations Esperanza-Hope and Lights & Sirens International are teaming up to provide their annual “Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Giveaway” on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. It takes place at Roger Williams Park, near the softball field, and goes until 3 p.m. The group will […]
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
Boxer’s birth defect doesn’t keep him out of the ring
Michael Valentin knows what it's like to fight both inside and outside of the ring.
Fall River holiday lights display hit twice by vandals
A holiday lights display in Fall River was vandalized twice this week shortly after it was put up, according to event organizers.
independentri.com
The journey to save a historic home in Narragansett comes to an end with a memorable trip down the road
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It’s not every day that a very large house rolls slowly along Boston Neck Road, taking up the full width of the street and with only about four inches on each side at the tightest spots. That is exactly what happened Tuesday morning when “Broadmoor”...
ABC6.com
Visually impaired woman from Warwick and her dog graduate from SNHU
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A visually impaired woman from Warwick and her guide dog graduated together from Southern New Hampshire University. Heather Schey, 48, graduated Saturday with her Bachelor of Arts in Human Services with the faithful companionship of her dog by her side. Her 7-year-old dog, Asher, wore...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police: Antisemitic messages are likely not from Rhode Island resident
(WJAR) — Warwick police said they believe the person responsible for leaving antisemitic flyers in a neighborhood is not from Rhode Island. "At this time, it is believed that those responsible are not Warwick residents; not even from Rhode Island," Col. Connor stated in a Facebook post on the Warwick Police Department page.
Afghan Super Store opens in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Amin Faqiry was trapped in Afghanistan with his family and successfully arrived in Rhode Island during the fall of 2021. Less than a year later, he opened his own store in Providence. The grand opening for the Afghan Super Store was held Saturday on Elmwood Avenue in Providence. “I have […]
Pawtucket Times
City residents get prized heirlooms appraised
PAWTUCKET – One day in 1995, Brenda Gagnon decided it was time her growing family had another dresser, so she went to a yard sale and purchased one, she said, for about $15. After taking it home and cleaning it, she discovered under one of the drawer’s liners what appeared to be an official document. It was very old, and she thought it to be a certificate offering gratitude to a Rhode Island soldier, Dennis Heaney, for his military service during the Civil War.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 19 – 26)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 20 – 26, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
Dozens of Fall River firefighters honored
Dozens of Fall River firefighters received the state's annual firefighter of the year awards Friday morning.
Cranston, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Cranston. The St. Raphael Academy football team will have a game with Portsmouth High School on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00. The Middletown High School football team will have a game with Moses Brown School on November 19, 2022, 12:30:00.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island native, NBA trainer arrested for date rape allegations
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A well-known NBA trainer from Warwick was arrested Friday on allegations of drugging and raping a victim in Downtown Boston, police said. Robert McClanaghan, 43 of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich after a warrant was issued out of Boston Municipal Court the day before.
