Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker getting tax break in 2022 on Texas home intended for primary residence
Republican Herschel Walker is getting a tax break intended only for a primary residence this year on his home in the Dallas, Texas, area, despite running for Senate in Georgia. Publicly available tax records reviewed by CNN's KFile show Walker is listed to get a homestead tax exemption in Texas...
Albany Herald
Twelve school districts to pilot new teacher evaluation system
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Education has selected 12 state school systems, including the Dougherty system, to pilot a new teacher evaluation program beginning next school year. The list includes urban, rural and charter school districts. The state will fund a supplement to teachers and team leaders participating...
Comments / 0