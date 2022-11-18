ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Twelve school districts to pilot new teacher evaluation system

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Education has selected 12 state school systems, including the Dougherty system, to pilot a new teacher evaluation program beginning next school year. The list includes urban, rural and charter school districts. The state will fund a supplement to teachers and team leaders participating...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy