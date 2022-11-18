ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Northern California Thanksgiving Day 'Fun Runs' you don't want to miss

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Thanksgiving Day is notable for kicking off many holiday fundraisers and volunteer opportunities for residents who want to help feed and clothe the needy as temperatures drop. Annual 'fun runs' and 'Turkey Trots' are coming around Thursday morning in Northern California cities like Stockton, Sacramento, Roseville...
Fairfield house fire displaces 2 residents and dog

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Fire Department officials say two adults and a dog are displaced because of a house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 Block of White Alder Court. Damage to the house and the residents' belongings is estimated to be worth $250,000, fire officials say. Reports of...
